Allen Iverson Breaks Down While Talking About His Memories With Kobe Bryant

Basketball News

In an interview with Players Tribune, Allen Iverson revealed what he thought of the new 76ers squad, and also recalled his time with the late Kobe Bryant.

Allen Iverson

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson retired from the NBA in 2010. In an interview with Players Tribune, Allen Iverson revealed what he thought of the new Philadelphia 76ers squad, and also recalled his time with the late Kobe Bryant. Both Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant were rivals on the court but played together during the All-Star game.

Allen Iverson Kobe Bryant tribute: Allen Iverson recalls his time playing with the late Kobe Bryant

Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant played on one team during the 2008 NBA All-Star game. Iverson states that though both Kobe Bryant and he had a battle between them, playing with Bryant had been special. Allen Iverson looks back to the day, and remembers that back then, he did not know it would be the only time he would play with the Lakers legend. In 2008, both players were unable to play together for a long period of time. Kobe Bryant was suffering from a finger injury and played for only three minutes.

In 2017, Allen Iverson was a part of the Big3 Legue. Back then, he had revealed that playing with Kobe Bryant is one of his dreams. Iverson even recalled a story where he went to the club, while Kobe Bryant had headed to the gym. In the end, Allen Iverson added that though Kobe Bryant was younger than him, he always looked up to him.

Allen Iverson Kobe Bryant tribute

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Iverson Classic (@iversonclassic) on

HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT