Kings Vs Lakers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

In what is touted to be an epic NBA clash, the LA Lakers will take on the Sacramento Kings. The match is scheduled to commence at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, January 13 at the Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento, California. Lakers have been in and out this season having won 21 games but lost another 20. Kings are in poor form this year and have lost 27 games and won only 16. The Lakers were on a good four-game winning streak until they came up against the Grizzlies. Kings on the other hand are on a five-game losing streak and will want to overturn it against the Lakers.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live, and the Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers live stream details for India, the US, and the UK.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers Injury and Team News

Damian Jones is out for the Kings and Richaun Holmes, as well as Maurice Harkless, are both doubtful for the game. Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn are out for the Lakers with injuries. Star player LeBron who picked up a rectus abdominis strain could miss the match. Russell Westbrook experienced cold-like symptoms earlier in the day but tested negative for COVID-19.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers streaming news details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official telecast in the country. However, fans can use the Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA. The match will commence live at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, January 13 at the Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento, California.

How to watch NBA live in the UK

UK fans wondering how to watch the Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers NBA match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. Match's live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time on Thursday, January 13 at the Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento, California.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers streaming news in the US

Fans in the United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 10:300 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, January 12 at the Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento, California.

Image: AP