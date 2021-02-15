Klay Thompson Visibly Disheartened On The Sidelines As GSW Lose To Nets At Home: WATCH

The Golden State Warriors lost 117-134 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday (Sunday IST). Not much better than their opening night 99-125 loss against the Nets, the team also missed another opportunity for a three-game winning streak. This time, the cameras captured Klay Thompson's frustrated reactions from the sidelines. Being ruled out for the entire season, Thompson has been attending Warriors games – cheering from the stands.

Warriors vs Nets: Klay Thompson expressed his frustration during the Warriors loss to Nets

You gotta feel for Klay 😕 pic.twitter.com/hIi64Drwsb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 14, 2021

You can tell it’s killing Klay not to be out there pic.twitter.com/QFGBZKGwDT — Whitley Sandretto (@WSandretto) February 14, 2021

While the Warriors might have lost another game, Klay Thompson is clearly unhappy with being confined to the sidelines. After missing the previous season due to his ACL tear during the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson was ready to make his comeback alongside Steph Curry. However, Thompson suffered a second season-ending Achilles injury – sidelining himself even before the preseason games could begin.

Though the team is looking forward to his complete recovery and return next season, Thompson looked upset this weekend. As the Warriors failed to make a comeback against the Brooklyn Nets, Thompson looked disappointed from courtside, even picking up a seat cover and throwing it.

Even if one cannot say if the Warriors would have won with Thompson on the court, they might not have lost with a big margin. The Nets have Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, currently considered title contenders. Without Thompson, many believe the Warriors will be a playoff team with a first-round exit.

Fans remained sympathetic in the comments. Many told Thompson that they too were upset. Others are waiting for his return, confident that the Warriors will be a 'problem' once the Splash Brothers and Draymond Green reunite on the court.

Steph Curry vs Nets

While Durant dropped 20 points during his return to the Bay Area, Steph Curry struggled to shoot for the night. The three-time NBA champion scored 27 points, going 2-of-9 from the three-point range, and 10-of-17 overall.

"Can't wait to see him back out there," Durant said about Thompson after the game.

While head coach Steve Kerr admitted the errors and James Harden's gameplay, Curry failed to perform after his previous 40-point games. The Warriors are currently eighth in the West with 14 wins and will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday (Tuesday IST).

