Klay Thompson Injury Update: Warriors Star's Achilles Rehab 'Definitely On Schedule'

When Klay Thompson returns to the court, it will have been over two years since the Golden State Warriors star last played. The three-time NBA champion injured himself during the 2019 NBA Finals, missing the least seasons due to his ACL tear. While he was ready to return for the 2020-21 season, he suffered from an Achilles injury – sidelining him for two consecutive seasons.

Klay Thompson injury update: Is the Warriors rehab on time?

Now, while Thompson will miss the entire campaign, reports state that his rehab is on track. "He's definitely on schedule," head coach Steve Kerr said. He added that everything went well after a recent check-up. Thompson has been accompanying the team for some time, and was recently seen walking without a boot in San Antonio.

Picture from the Warriors shootaround in San Antonio this morning: Klay Thompson out of a walking boot as his Achilles rehab inches forward pic.twitter.com/HZxFdrWMCa — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2021

Klay Thompson Achilles injury

According to previous reports, Thompson had hurt his lower right leg while training before the season began. Later, The Athletic's Shams Charania stated that the three-time NBA champion was unable to put any weight on his right leg and will undergo an MRI. It was subsequently announced that Thompson suffered from a torn Achilles and is expected to make full recovery.

When will Klay Thompson return?

As it is Thompson's second season-ending injury, the Warriors star will take months before he practices again. However, he is expected to make proper recovery by the 2021-22 season.

What is the Klay Thompson comeback date?

As of now, there is no comeback date for Thompson.

While the Warriors have Steph Curry back, the team is currently struggling to keep up their pace without the other Splash Brother. Additionally, the Warriors have been plagued with injuries past two seasons. Rookie James Wiseman is currently injured, while Kevin Looney is also ruled out.

However, when Thompson returns next year, the Dubs could once again aim to be title contenders from the Western Conference. Thompson also recently made it to the All-Star voting list with over 90,000 votes.

The three-time NBA champion is ranked 10th on the Western Conference guards list, which helps in choosing for the All-Star game held by the league. As voting only reflects fan votes, popularity plays the most important part. The Dubs are one of the biggest fan bases in the NBA and have been praying for his complete recovery ever since the injury.

(Image credits: NBA Twitter)