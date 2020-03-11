Knicks Vs Hawks Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live In India, Team News, Preview

The New York Knicks will make the trip to the Philips Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The two teams are on the outside looking in at the NBA 2019-20 playoffs picture and will battle for pride on March 11, 7:35 pm E.T (March 12, 5:00 AM IST) Here are the Knicks v Hawks live streaming details for the Knicks vs Hawks live game. Also, read on to know how to watch Knicks vs Hawks live stream online and how to watch the Knicks vs Hawks live telecast in India.

Knicks vs Hawks live streaming: Knicks vs Hawks live game preview

The visitors have had a slump in form as they’ve lost nine of their past 12 games will be hoping to make a bounce back after falling short on their travels against the Wizards in a 115-122 loss in their previous game. On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks have been in a decent run of form as they've split their last eight games and in a bid to build some momentum.

Knicks vs Hawks live streaming: Knicks vs Hawks live game injury reports

Knicks vs Hawks live streaming: Atlanta Hawks injuries

D.Bembry: Out C. Capela: Out S. Labissiere: Out

Knicks vs Hawks live streaming: New York Knicks injury

K. Wooten: Out, D Smith: Out

Knicks vs Hawks live streaming: How to watch Knicks vs Hawks live stream online on FanCode

Fans in India can watch the Knicks vs Hawks live game on the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Knicks vs Hawks live streaming game, fans will have to tune in at 5:00 AM IST on Thursday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how fans can catch the Knicks vs Hawks live score on Sony LIV.

Knicks vs Hawks live streaming: How to watch the Knicks vs Hawks live telecast in India

The NBA games are broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN.

Knicks vs Hawks live streaming: How to watch Knicks vs Hawks live stream online

NBA Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch the Knicks vs Hawks live stream online. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.