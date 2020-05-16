Kobe Bryant Death: Autopsy Report Published Which Reveals More Helicopter Crash Details

The global sporting community mourned the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant earlier this year. The 41-year-old along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash near the hills of Calabasas, California. Since the horrifying crash occurred on January 26, 2020, media has been constantly speculating the cause of the plane crash. From the foggy conditions when the helicopter took off to the negligent behaviour of the passengers on board and the pilot, several theories have been put forth by experts and analysts.

The autopsy report of the victims of the helicopter crash was finally made public which mentioned some of the key details of the tragic event.

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant post mortem report

For starters, the Kobe Bryant autopsy report confirmed the cause of death to be 'blunt force trauma'. Released on the official website of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner on Friday, the post mortem report described the brutal nature of the crash as it highlighted fractured bones, burned clothes and severely damaged body parts were recorded in the aftermath of the incident. Denoted as Case No. 2020-00797, the case is now classified as 'closed'. The place of death is listed as 'mountain side'.

Kobe Bryant death: Cause of plane crash?

As per the report, the manner of the death of the nine victims is certified as 'accidental'. According to international reports, the cause of the crash is still being investigated by state officials. The media has been speculating that the helicopter chartered the flight in foggy conditions and that was the reason behind the crash.

The path analysed by the helicopter showed the pilot climbing sharply (presumed to try to get above the clouds) and then turned left before hit the nearby hillside. The autopsy confirmed the crash resulted in fatal injuries to the victims. The Kobe Bryant autopsy report also confirmed that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, 50, tested negative for drugs and alcohol. As for Kobe Bryant, the only drug found in his system was methylphenidate, which is taken to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

The aftermath of the incident saw Vanessa Bryant, wife of Kobe Bryant, file a lawsuit against the helicopter company and the pilot. Vanessa Bryant's claimed Ara Zobayan allegedly was negligent in assessing weather conditions before taking off. Ara Zobayan's brother, Berge Zobayan responded to the lawsuit earlier this month claiming the passengers on board were in fact negligent. Hence, according to Berge Zobayan's attorneys, Ara Zobayan cannot be blamed for the crash. The latter is also seeking to get Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit dismissed by the court.

