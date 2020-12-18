Kobe Bryant Death: LASD Sued Over 'invasion Of Privacy' For Sharing Crash Site Photos

Months after Kobe Bryant's tragic crash on January 26, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is still under fire for allowing the department to share photos of the horrific crash site. While Sheriff Alex Villanueva has given reasoning for the case, the department is being sued, with some changes being made in their policies. This is apparently the third lawsuit filed against the LASD that pertains to Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others on the plane with them.

Also read | Families sue Kobe Bryant helicopter firm after crash

LASD sued by Matthew Mauser as Kobe Bryant crash photos were shared with the public

As per TMZ Sports, Christina Mauser's husband Matthew is the one who filed the lawsuit. Christina was on the helicopter with Bryant, and worked as the coach for Gianna's basketball tea at the Mamba Academy. Per reports, Mauser's lawsuit accused LASD and Sheriff Villanueva of doing a "poor job securing the area in the wake of the crash, which led to emergency responders taking unauthorized photos of the tragic scene".

Furthermore, it accuses them of sharing the photos with people not related to or involved in the investigation. "These facts show that Sheriff Villanueva had a special duty to ensure that the scene of the crash was given the highest calibre security his department could employ," reads the lawsuit. This issue was first brought up in February when the LA Times spoke about the department circulating "graphic" photos.

Also read | Kobe Bryant crash photos ordered to be deleted by LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva

In September, it was Vanessa Bryant who sued the LASD. The lawsuit accused that "no fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification.”

Also read | Kobe Bryant daughters: A look into the lives of NBA legend's wife Vanessa and their daughters

Sheriif Villanueva’s LASD leaked the photos of #Lakers legend Kobe Bryant & burned children. Same Dept who killed 18 y/o Andres Guardado while he was at work. Same dept who had audacity to ask Lebron James to kick in for reward money in finding shooter of two of the executioners — Dubby Freshwater (@DubbyDubois) September 24, 2020

According to Vanessa' lead attorney, the lawsuit filed is based on "accountability", and about preventing something like this from happening to other families who've lost their loved ones. Apparently five deputies and three trainees (or reserves) had shared the photos. As a result, Villanueva had asked them to delete the photos if they didn't want to face disciplinary action. Following the reveal, Vanessa was reported to have been "distressed" that the sheriff's department did not launch an investigation and the story had to be published by the LA Times first.

As per the lawsuit, Villanueva attempted to "cover-up" the situation by asking deputies to delete the images. The lawsuit also accuses the department of "negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of her right to privacy". One of the deputies apprently shared the graphic photos with a woman at a Norwalk bar. The bartender was reportedly the one who reported the sharing of photos after overhearing their conversation.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Text messages before crash revealed, construct day leading to disaster

(Image credits: AP)