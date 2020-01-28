Kobe Bryant Family: A Look Into The Lives Of NBA Legend's Wife Vanessa And Their Daughters

The NBA world was left in shock after the tragic death of LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant and 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant. Prayers and condolences flowed in on social media for Kobe Bryant's family, especially his wife Vanessa. Here is more information on what was arguably Kobe Bryant's biggest support system, his family.

Lamar Odom pens heartfelt message to late NBA star Kobe Bryant

Everyone take a moment and read this from Lamar Odom on the passing of Kobe Bryant. At the end he says;



"If God would have come to me and said we would take me instead of Kobe, I would have rather that happened."

Kobe Bryant family: Late NBA legend's relationship with Vanessa and their four kids

Kobe Bryant wife - Vanessa Bryant

Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant met wife Vanessa while she was working as a background dancer on the Tha Eastsidaz music video "G'd Up". The two began dating soon after and got engaged just six months later in May 2000. They got married in April 2001 (without signing a prenup) and have been together ever since. Reportedly Kobe Bryant's parents had problems with him marrying so young, especially to a woman who was not African-American. The couple have been together through a lot of ups and downs in their relationship including sexual assault allegations and were even on the verge of divorce early in their marriage. The assault case was dropped by prosecutors after the accuser decided not to testify at the trial. Afterward, Bryant agreed to apologize to her for the incident, including an apology to the general public.

Kobe Bryant daughters - Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri Bryant

The couple have four daughters - Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri Bryant. Sadly, Gianna Bryant was also alongside Kobe in the helicopter that crashed and passed away along with her father by her side. Kobe Bryant will be survived by wife Vanessa and three daughters - Natalia, Bianka and Capri Bryant. Our prayers and condolences go to Kobe Bryant's family, may the legend rest in peace.

The Mamba Sports family pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant

Members of the Mamba Sports Academy took a knee when the news broke about the death of Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others.



(via @Josep612) pic.twitter.com/6OVNZ69RRx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2020

