Kobe Bryant Helicopter Owners Get $603k As Coronavirus Stimulus Aid From US Treasury

The California-based helicopter company that owned the helicopter Kobe Bryant was travelling from during his death recently, received over $600,000 to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The company received a total of $603,838 in federal stimulus money by the US Treasury Department. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were on the helicopter before its tragic crash on January 26.

Also read | Vanessa sues Kobe Bryant helicopter company Island Express Helicopters and Ara Zobayan in wrongful death lawsuit

Kobe Bryant helicopter coronavirus stimulus money is over $600,000

On May 5, Island Express helicopters received their grant for $603,838 for the 'total anticipated payroll support' from the US Treasury Department to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Reports confirmed the grant from the Treasury Department's online records. The company announced the suspension of their services until further notice in February and have been subjected to various lawsuits since the crash that claimed the lives of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, 13-year-old Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan and six others.

Also read | Vanessa Bryant sues LASD, Kobe Bryant helicopter company Island Express Helicopters and Ara Zobayan

Vanessa Bryant sued the company in a wrongful death lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant had filed wrongful death lawsuit against the company in February. The lawsuit filed against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. sought general, economic and punitive damages. According to the lawsuit, the company’s breach of ‘duty and negligence’ was the cause of their deaths. It added that Ara Zobayan’s ‘negligent conduct’ caused Kobe Bryant and Gianna’s death, for which the helicopter company is ‘vicariously liable’.

Also read | Kobe Bryant assumed the risk of a crash while onboard, claims Kobe Bryant helicopter company Island Express Helicopters

Island Express Helicopters responded to Vanessa's lawsuit

The company responded to the lawsuit in May, arguing that they are not liable for any damages during the crash. As per the company, the passengers on board 'voluntarily assumed the risk of the accident' before the crash. The news was reported by TMZ, who quoted the company's statement. The company barred and reduced Vanessa's claims for damages as both Bryant and Gianna were aware of the 'particular dangers' and its magnitude. It added that the damages were caused by 'unforeseeable events' that were 'beyond the control of and unrelated to any actions or conduct of the owners'. The company reportedly refused to comment further.

Also read | Families sue Kobe Bryant helicopter firm Island Express Helicopters and Ara Zobayan in Kobe Bryant crash

The autopsy reports for all nine victims were released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner on Friday (Saturday IST) and confirmed that Zobayan was sober at the time of the tragedy. The final reported stated that 'toxicological testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse'. Zobayan was reportedly tested for 'benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine and amphetamines'. The report also confirmed the cause of death to be 'blunt trauma'. Thermal burns found on Bryant's body were postmortem and 'did not contribute to death'.

According to reports, the helicopter was travelling at high speed when it hit the terrain at 1085 feet before catching fire. While the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is still investigating the exact cause, the preliminary report finds no indication of a 'catastrophic' engine failure. In his last reported radio transmission, Zobayan was apparently planning to ascend so he could avoid a 'cloud layer'.