Kobe Bryant Helicopter Pilot Did Not Have Drugs Or Alcohol In His System, Autopsy Confirms

Almost four months after the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released the Kobe Bryant autopsy report. The helicopter crash took place reportedly took place in the hills near Calabasas, California due to flying in foggy conditions. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine victims of the helicopter crash. The Kobe Bryant autopsy report reveals that 50-year-old Ara Zobayan, the Kobe Bryant helicopter pilot, had not been intoxicated.

The Kobe Bryant autopsy report was released on Friday on the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner website and the case was classified as 'closed'. The Kobe Bryant autopsy report suggested that Ara Zobayan, the Kobe Bryant helicopter pilot tested negative for drugs and alcohol. The Kobe Bryant autopsy results suggest that the cause of death was blunt force trauma and it was termed 'accidental;.

Along with Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, basketball coach Christina Mauser, Gigi's teammate Alyssa Altobelli and her parents John and Keri, Payton Chester and her mother Sarah Chester died in the fatal crash. The Kobe Bryant helicopter pilot also lost his life in the crash. The 180-page Kobe Bryant autopsy report also highlights the brutal details of the crash as fractured bones, burned clothes and severely damaged body parts of the victims were described in the autopsy report. As per reports in the United States, the cause of the crash is still being investigated by state officials.

Kobe Bryant Autopsy results: Vanessa Bryant files lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters; claims negligence from Kobe Bryant helicopter pilot

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, filed a lawsuit against the company and stated the negligence of the Kobe Bryant helicopter pilot in assessing weather conditions for causing the accident. However, the pilot's brother has claimed that the passengers on the helicopter were aware of the conditions and claimed that they assessed the risk and took off. Vanessa has also filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) after photos of Kobe Bryant crash site were leaked online. LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that eight unnamed deputies from the department were involved in sharing the photos of Kobe Bryant crash site and were ordered to take them down.

