The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kobe Bryant Nailed This Outrageous Bucket Against OKC 10 Years Ago: WATCH

Basketball News

Throwback to when LA Lakers player - Kobe Bryant - scored this outrageous shot against opponents Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA playoffs 10 years ago.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, who spent 20-years of his professional career with the LA Lakers, is regarded as one of the finest players to have ever stepped onto a court in the last two decades or so. The 41-year old former basketballer continues to be held in high regard among his colleagues and also attends Lakers matches regularly with friends and family. Today, we roll back the clock and go back to Kobe Bryant at his peak when he was tearing down defences and shooting hoops from all over the court.

Also Read | Stephen Curry Injury Update, Reported Return Date And Comeback For Warriors

Kobe Bryant greets LA Lakers star LeBron James

Also Read | NBA: Golden State Warriors Now Have NBA's Worst Record After OKC Loss

10 years ago, Kobe Bryant did this against OKC

Back in 2009, LA Lakers were playing against Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs. Rumours claimed that Kobe Bryant was playing with a niggling injury because of which most of his shots were off balance throughout the course of the series. However, that did not stop the five-time NBA champion to score this outrageous shot from behind the basket.

Also Read | Steph Curry's Promise To Warriors Fans Came Exactly 10 Years Ago Today

Kobe Bryant scored this wild shot when no one expected it and thought that he was out of play. He stunned the audience and his opponents by pulling off an iconic shot and adding to his team's lead in the playoffs. Eventually, the Lakers went on to win against OKC by a 4-2 margin and had Kobe Bryant to thank at the end of the season.

Also Read | Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert help victim of vandalism, invite young fan to Utah Jazz game

Check out the highlights from the Lakers game against OKC back in 2009

Also Read | NBA: LA Lakers star Anthony Davis mocks Russell Westbrook's fashion style

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG