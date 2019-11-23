Kobe Bryant Nailed This Outrageous Bucket Against OKC 10 Years Ago: WATCH

Kobe Bryant, who spent 20-years of his professional career with the LA Lakers, is regarded as one of the finest players to have ever stepped onto a court in the last two decades or so. The 41-year old former basketballer continues to be held in high regard among his colleagues and also attends Lakers matches regularly with friends and family. Today, we roll back the clock and go back to Kobe Bryant at his peak when he was tearing down defences and shooting hoops from all over the court.

Kobe Bryant greets LA Lakers star LeBron James

10 years ago, Kobe Bryant did this against OKC

#OTD in 2009, Kobe made this WILD shot vs. OKC 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/vjnJ7LgLn4 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 22, 2019

Back in 2009, LA Lakers were playing against Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs. Rumours claimed that Kobe Bryant was playing with a niggling injury because of which most of his shots were off balance throughout the course of the series. However, that did not stop the five-time NBA champion to score this outrageous shot from behind the basket.

Kobe Bryant scored this wild shot when no one expected it and thought that he was out of play. He stunned the audience and his opponents by pulling off an iconic shot and adding to his team's lead in the playoffs. Eventually, the Lakers went on to win against OKC by a 4-2 margin and had Kobe Bryant to thank at the end of the season.

Check out the highlights from the Lakers game against OKC back in 2009

