Stephen Curry Injury Update, Reported Return Date And Comeback For Warriors

Stephen Curry broke his left hand back in December and despite his recent surgery, the Golden State Warriors All-Star emphasised that he plans to play again this season as Curry noted he remains excited to play.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Wears 'Curry 7s' In Historic Performance, Check Stephen Curry's Witty Response

Golden State Warriors form

Stephen Curry sustained a broken left hand early in the season against the Pheonix Suns and his return was initially expected to be between four to six weeks. But Curry is now expected to miss at least three months after undergoing surgery to repair his hand. The Warriors noted in a press release that Curry’s surgery was a success and an update will be provided in three months.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/J9L5nsSTaA — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 1, 2019

Golden State Warriors: Injuries keep mounting

It has already been a disappointing start to the season for the Warriors. With the departure of Kevin Durant combined with Klay Thompson’s injury, the injury just kept on piling up for the Warriors. Things went from bad to worse after Curry and Draymond Green joined the long list of injuries. The Warriors opened the year without Thompson and then saw Kevon Looney, Stephen Curry, Green and D'Angelo Russell go down for varying lengths of time as well. Curry won't be back until at least the spring after undergoing surgery on a broken left hand.

Also Read | Stephen Curry Eyes Early Spring NBA Return After Suffering Hand Injury

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry broken hand, broken fortunes?

Stephen Curry’s injury not only sidelined him for a major portion of the season but it also likely derailed the Warriors season. They went 3-12 through the team’s first 15 games making the Warriors one of the worst teams in the NBA to start the season. And on Thursday they were thrashed 142-94 by the Luca Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks.

Also Read | Watch Steph Curry Take A Swipe At Michael Jordan, Calls Him A 'hater'

Worst Warriors loss since 1972 (48 points) — Law Murray 💯 (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 21, 2019

Stephen Curry return

Stephen Curry and the Warriors entered the season with reasonably high expectations with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr complimented the team’s star guard as being “at his peak physically, mentally.” But an unpredictable injury as such is sure going to a big blow to Curry and his side. Warriors teammate Draymond Green noted in an that he was more worried about Curry as a person than a player after the injury.

Stephen Curry was upbeat about his chances and did not specify a return date. He said that he’s excited at the prospect of not losing the entire season and might be back in early spring.

Also Read | Young Lakers Fan Shoots Like Stephen Curry; Breaks Internet With Dazzling Shooting Skills