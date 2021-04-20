Kobe Bryant Nike Contract: Vanessa Bryant Opens Up On NBA Legend's Relationship With Nike

Kobe Bryant's iconic deal with sneaker brand Nike has come to an end, confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers' widow Vanesa Bryant. Following the death of the NBA legend last year, the estate of Kobe Bryant did not renew the late basketball icon’s Nike deal this month, ending a long relationship between the two parties. Here's a look at the Kobe Bryant Nike contract, and why Vanessa Bryant opted against renewing the Kobe Bryant sneakers deal.

Kobe Bryant Nike contract: Vaness Bryant pulls plug on deal, pays tribute to late husband

Speaking to ESPN, Vanessa Bryant revealed that the Kobe Bryant Nike contract had expired and the two parties had failed to reach an amicable extension. She said, "Kobe and Nike have made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and adored by fans and athletes in all sports across the globe. It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband's product than any other signature shoe". According to sources, Bryant and the estate had grown frustrated with Nike limiting the availability of Kobe products during his retirement and after his January 2020 death in a helicopter crash.

Furthermore, they were also disappointed with the lack of availability of Kobe footwear in kids' sizes. Nike meanwhile had made a contract extension offer which reportedly fell way below the expectations of Vanesa Bryant, who aimed for a lifetime deal, similar to the Nike Inc. contracts held by both Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Bryant's widow also confirmed to ESPN that the Kobe Bryant estate owns the rights to both the "Mamba" logo and his signature. The "Sheath" logo on the tongue of Nike's Kobe sneakers is mutually owned by both sides. Vanessa said that she will always do everything she can to honour Kobe and Gigi's legacies and it will never change despite the end of the Kobe Nike deal.

All future releases of the Kobe Byrant Nike footwear are put on hold with Vanessa and the Kobe Bryant estate free to negotiate with outside brands to form a new partnership. Kobe had explored the notion of creating his own Mamba brand upon the expiration of the existing Nike deal, even meeting in December 2019 with a creative agency that could potentially help design and execute a future product series before his untimely death in January last year. The Lakers superstar had first signed with Nike in 2003, in an association that lasted 18 long years, and has been used by several current NBA stars out of a love for the performance features and as an ongoing tribute.

Vanessa Bryant net worth

As per reports, Vanessa Bryant is the sole successor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's billion-dollar empire. According to Cheat Sheet, Vanessa Bryant's net worth is $600 million, a number which was calculated after her husband's death. Recent reports state that she has also inherited Bryant's BodyArmor shares which are now worth a whopping $200 million. The fortune also includes Bryant's properties and investments.

