Kobe Bryant Raps Fluently In Italian In 2000 Throwback Video: Watch

The late Kobe Bryant spent quite some time in Italy, despite being born in Philadelphia. The Lakers legend's father was a professional basketball player in the Serie A. As a result, Kobe Bryant was in Italy till the age of 13 after which his family moved back to the US. Kobe Bryant could speak fluent Italian. But did you know he could rap in the same language too?

Kobe Bryant Italy childhood details

After being abandoned for 3 years, this basketball court in Italy was refurbished and reopened in honor of Kobe Bryant 👏



(via veniceball/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/J29rp1mrMj — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2020

Kobe Bryant Italy childhood: More info

Kobe Bryant rapping in Italian is the video every basketball fan needs to see today

(2000) Kobe Bryant rapping in Italian!🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/26UWazMlt9 — Hoops Department (@hoopsdepartment) March 31, 2020

The Kobe Bryant rapping video has been doing the rounds on social media recently. The former Lakers star can be seen rapping in Italian in the viral video. Kobe Bryant could also speak Spanish and Serbian.

Kobe Bryant was born in Philadelphia but lived in Italy for most of his childhood.



He could speak English, Spanish and Italian, as well as some Serbian and French. — UberFacts (@UberFacts) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was born in Philadelphia, USA on August 23, 1978. He lived in Italy until the age of 13 before moving to Philadephia where he enrolled in eighth grade at Bala Cywynd Middle School. Kobe Bryant was the 13th first-round draft pick in 1996 and spent all his NBA career playing for LA Lakers, winning five championships in the process.

Kobe Bryant rapping

TBT Kobe Bryant rapping in Brian McKnight's song "Hold Me" circa 1998 pic.twitter.com/yZfLRjWxWv — Lex DF (@alexismorgan) September 21, 2017

