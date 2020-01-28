Kobe Bryant Once Said He Would Have 5 More Daughters If He Could: 'I'm A Girl Dad'

The entire sporting world is reeling from the loss of legendary NBA player - Kobe Bryant. The iconic Lakers star and his 13-year old daughter were involved in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday. They were declared dead by LAPD authorities soon after. Kobe shared a close bond with his four daughters. He will undoubtedly be missed by the surviving members of the Bryant family (Vanessa Bryant and their three daughters - Natalia, Bianka and Capri).

Also Read | Kobe Bryant family: A look into the lives of NBA legend's wife Vanessa and their daughters

AC Milan make an announcement with plans to honour Kobe Bryant

In agreement with @SerieA, tonight #ACMilan will wear the black armband in memory of Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash together with his daughter Gianna Maria and 7 other victims. The whole San Siro will also pay a tribute just a few minutes away from kick off. — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 28, 2020

Also Read | Journalist suspended for tweet about 2003 Kobe Bryant rape case hours after his death

Kobe Bryant daughter: NBA legend wanted to have more five daughters!

"I would have 5 more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad."@elleduncanESPN's story about how much Kobe loved his daughters is something special. pic.twitter.com/1KJx17QRjY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant opens up on ultimate dream of 'inspiring children' in final-ever interview

Kobe Bryant daughter

Iconic NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant tied the knot in April 2001. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant were parents to four beautiful girls - Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri Bryant. Unfortunately, Gianna Bryant was also in the same chopper which crashed in California on Sunday. She passed away with Kobe Bryant.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Dallas Mavericks to retire No. 24 jersey as fitting tribute

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna Bryant was following the footsteps of her dad

Good times Father Daughter moment.



Rest In Peace, Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant. ❤️❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/sBHdvdwzVX — Lake Show (@LakeShowFamily) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo deletes Twitter & Instagram accounts in wake of Kobe Bryant's death