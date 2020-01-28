The Debate
Kobe Bryant Once Said He Would Have 5 More Daughters If He Could: 'I'm A Girl Dad'

Basketball News

In an interview before his untimely death, LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant revealed that if it were possible, he would have liked to have five more daughters.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

The entire sporting world is reeling from the loss of legendary NBA player - Kobe Bryant. The iconic Lakers star and his 13-year old daughter were involved in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday. They were declared dead by LAPD authorities soon after. Kobe shared a close bond with his four daughters. He will undoubtedly be missed by the surviving members of the Bryant family (Vanessa Bryant and their three daughters - Natalia, Bianka and Capri).

AC Milan make an announcement with plans to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant daughter: NBA legend wanted to have more five daughters!

Kobe Bryant daughter

Iconic NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant tied the knot in April 2001. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant were parents to four beautiful girls - Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri Bryant. Unfortunately, Gianna Bryant was also in the same chopper which crashed in California on Sunday. She passed away with Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna Bryant was following the footsteps of her dad

Published:
COMMENT
