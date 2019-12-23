Kobe Bryant Shares Basketball Tips With Daughter Gigi During Hawks Vs Nets Game

Los Angeles Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi attended the Atlanta Hawks vs Nets game on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST). During the game, the father-daughter duo shared a touching moment on the sidelines. Kobe Bryant was seen breaking down and explaining the game to Gigi. The Nets beat the Hawks 122-112 at the Barclays Center.

Gigi is currently playing for her school’s girl basketball team. Bryant, who is now retired, coaches Gigi's basketball team. After retiring from NBA, Bryant had said that he will be focusing on his family. Recently, Bryant admitted that he seldom watches NBA games live. Bryant had last visited an Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers game with his daughter. During the game, Atlanta Hawks' Spencer Dinwiddie also put on a show for his idol and scored 39 points in 36 minutes. After the game, Dinwiddie thanked Gigi in an interview, figuring that she was the reason Kobe Bryant attended the game. Currently, Kobe Bryant is a top Hall of Fame contenders for 2020.

