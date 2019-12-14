The Debate
Kobe Bryant Helps Victims, Directs Traffic After Car Crash At Newport Beach

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant provided a helping hand after he witnessed a car crash at Newport Beach, California. Bryant was seen helping the injured and directing the traffic.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant is for sure a future NBA Hall of Famer but the Lakers legend is also a very helpful person. The 41-year-old former NBA star was seen helping people after he witnessed a car crash in Newport Beach, California on Friday.

Also Read | LeBron James, Anthony Davis Match Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal 2003 LA Lakers Record

Kobe Bryant helps car accident victims

On Friday, Kobe Bryant was present when a major car accident took place due to foggy weather in Newport Beach. As captured by TMZ Sport, the NBA All-Star appeared to be more than willing to make sure that no one was injured. He was seen comforting the victims and also helping others to direct the traffic. Bryant also appeared to assist the state officials to minimise the damage.

As reported by TMZ Sport, the accident was a major one but the extent of injuries is still unknown. It is believed that multiple cars were involved in the collision.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Reveals His Frustration With Former Lakers Guard D'Angelo Russell

Watch: Kobe Bryant helping people after accident

Also Read | Dirk Nowitzki Expresses Admiration For 'favourites' Kobe Bryant And LeBron James

Kobe Bryant - Legend on and off the court 

Kobe Bryant - A Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant played his entire NBA career for the LA Lakers from 1996 to 2016. He forged a strong partnership with Shaquille O'Neal and helped the Lakers win three NBA Championships in the process. After O'Neal left, Kobe Bryant took centre stage in Lakers' NBA Championship-winning campaigns in 2009 and 2010. He ended up winning the NBA Final MVP in both the years. He was also named the NBA MVP in 2008. The 18-time NBA All-Star recorded an astonishing 33,643 points at an average of 25 points per game.

Also Read | Derrick Rose Reveals Secret Behind Wanting To Be Like NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Published:
COMMENT
