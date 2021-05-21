Kwame Brown Breonna Taylor Controversy: Fans Curious About What Happened To Kwame Brown

Kwame Brown has found newfound stardom from his recent exploits on social media almost a decade after his NBA career ended. The 39-year-old has long been the butt of jokes from both players and fans but has now returned to the scene with the Kwame Brown YouTube channel and has some polarizing opinions to dish out to the masses. Here's a look at what happened to Kwame Brown, the Kwame Brown controversy and his comments on Breonna Taylor.

Kwame Brown Breonna Taylor: Ex-NBA star makes a startling claim on Breonna Taylor

Kwame Brown has courted controversy just a few days into his rise to internet stardom, after making some startling claims regarding the death of Breonna Taylor. Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American woman, was fatally shot in her apartment on March 13, 2020, when white plain-clothed officers forced their entry into the apartment as part of an investigation into drug-dealing operations. The former Washington Wizards guard surprisingly blamed Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker for her death, after Walker had fired shots at the officers believing that they were attackers breaking into their Kentucky house.

Kwame's comments were hit with major backlash on social media, with Twitterati cancelling the former No.1 draft pick for his comments and that made many wonder - 'What happened to Kwame Brown?' The Kwame Brown Breonna Taylor comments come in days after his rants aimed at ESPN analysts Stephen A Smith and All The SMoke Podcast trio Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. The trio had discussed Brown's career with the Wizards, with former teammate Arenas stated that playing with Michael Jordan destroyed Brown’s confidence and compared him to a “show pony".

In response, the former Warriors guard slammed Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes and individually suggesting that the podcast need to focus and channel that energy to some more real problems. He referred to Barnes as “Becky with the Good Hair” and advised him to go to counselling while claimed that Arenas was "the whitest Black boy" he had ever known. The Kwame Brown controversy list is expected to grow due to such instances.

Kwame Brown has lived in folklore as one of the biggest busts in NBA history. He was drafted straight out of high school as a No. 1 pick in 2001 by the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately for Brown, he was never the player that fans and front offices wanted him to be. He still managed a 12-year career in the NBA, playing for the Grizzlies, Lakers, Pistons and the Bobcats before ending his career with the Warriors. He only averages 6 points, 5 rebounds, and less than one assist.

(Image Courtesy: Kwame Brown YouTube channel)