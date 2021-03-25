Kyle Lowry Net Worth, Family, Trade And Career In The NBA So Far

Kyle Lowry has been at the centre of NBA's trade rumours this season. The Toronto Raptors might be looking to rebuild with younger stars, possibly hinting at Lowry's exit from the team. While Lowry has apparently denied said trade rumours earlier, rumours have increased since he sold his house in Toronto.

Kyle Lowry net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lowry's net worth is estimated to be $55 million. He played for the Cardinal Dougherty High School, after which he played college basketball at Villanova. He made it to the Big East All-Freshman team and Second-team All-Big East. He was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies as the No. 24 player in 2006.

He played with the Grizzlies from 2006 to 2009, before moving to the Houston Rockets till 2012. The same year, he signed with the Raptors and has been playing for them since. The six-time NBA All-Star is probably one of the greatest Raptors players for many, helping them with their title in 2019. As per earlier reports, Lowry made around $30 million per year thanks to his NBA salary and endorsements.

The Raptors star is married to Ayahna Cornish, who he met in high school. Cornish also played basketball in high school and college, suffering an ACL tear in junior year. They have two sons – Karter and Kameron.

Kyle Lowry salary

YEAR SALARY TOTAL CASH 2018-19 $31,000,000 $32,700,000 2019-20 $32,809,028 $34,509,028 2020-21 $30,000,000 $30,500,000

Kyle Lowry trade

The Raptors are discussing potential trade packages for Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell, per @wojespn



The 76ers and Heat have expressed interest in Lowry pic.twitter.com/nTIPLIy6L0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2021

This entire season, Lowry has been linked to teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. The defending champions are the latest in the race to acquire Lowry, hoping to have a ball-handler on the court with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined. However, the Raptors are reportedly unwilling to part with Lowry before the deadline. However, reports have stated the Raptors are talking with Lowry and his agent to figure out where he might want to play.

Kyle Lowry contract

Currently, the Kyle Lowry contract is a one-year, $30,500,000 one with the Toronto Raptors (via Spotrac). In 2014, he signed a four-year deal with the Raptors worth $48 million. In 2017, Lowry returned to the Raptors with a three-year, $100 million deal.

Kyle Lowry stats

As of now, Lowry is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season, shooting 43.9% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.

