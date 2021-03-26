Kyle Lowry Posts 'Thank You' Message As NBA Trade Deadline And Birthday Fall On Same Day

Kyle Lowry was one of the biggest headline makers heading into the NBA trade deadline day with the Toronto Raptors keen on parting ways with the soon to be free agent. The 35-year-old's contract ends in the summer and there is no sign of renewal in sight, with the Raptors having actively sought a trade for him. The plan however did not materialise and Lowry stayed put on deadline day, which also happens to be his 35th birthday.

Kyle Lowry trade: NBA veteran stays put with Raptors; to become free agent in the summer

There was a sense of finality to the proceedings as Kyle Lowry helped the Toronto Raptors end their nine-game losing streak in the NBA with a win over the Denver Nuggets. Arguably, the greatest player in franchise history, the 35-year-old maintained that he had no clue on his future with the NBA trade deadline. The Raptors were keen on trading Lowry, who will become a free agent in the summer, and were actively pursuing deals, only for them to fall through as the clock kept ticking.

Lowry will finish this season as a Raptor and then evaluate his options with a host of franchises interested in signing the NBA veteran. Currently, the Kyle Lowry contract is a one-year, $30,500,000 one with the Toronto Raptors (via Spotrac). In 2014, he signed a four-year deal with the Raptors worth $48 million. In 2017, Lowry returned to the Raptors with a three-year, $100 million deal. And after his move fell through, the 35-year-old who also celebrated his birthday on the NBA trade deadline day, took to Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes. Lowry admitted that it was a 'crazy day' but was grateful for all the love he received.

In the end, Masai Ujiri didn't find a package that compelled him to trade Kyle Lowry -- and Lowry had always been fine with completing the season with the Raptors, sources tell ESPN. Now, Lowry can head to free agency in the summer. https://t.co/JOoY9WMKNf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Kyle Lowry trade: Lakers, Heat set to battle for NBA veteran in the summer

While a trade did not materialise before the deadline, Kyle Lowry will have a lot of suitors come the end of the season when he will be a free agent. Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers are one of his suitors, and the 35-year-old might prefer a move to LA as has been the trend with NBA veterans in recent years. A move to the Miami Heat is also on the cards, where he could be one of the older heads among a young group of players. The Heat reached the NBA finals last years, but their form has plummeted this year and they will have to scramble to make it to the playoffs.

