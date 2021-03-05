Kyle Lowry Sells His Toronto Residence For $5.12 Million: Report

With the Toronto Raptors performing inconsistently throughout the 2020-21 season, Kyle Lowry's commitment to the team has been questioned. Reports have linked him to the Philadelphia 76ers, hinting that Lowry might be exactly what the team needs this season. Now, as the All-Star break arrives, Lowry's house in Toronto has been sold.

Was Kyle Lowry house for sale?

Around a month ago, reports claimed that Lowry's house in Toronto might be up for sale. The rumours already had fans contemplating about Lowry's time with the team, which might be coming to an end. The six-time NBA All-Star had signed his four-year deal with the team in 2012, also buying a house in Toronto. The house had been on sale for $5.3 million.

Kyle Lowry mansion sold for $5.12 million

This week, Kyle Lowry's house was sold for $5.12 million. As per reports, the Raptors star paid $5.25 for the property in 2017. The purchase coincides with his $100 million deal with the Raptors. The house has been described as a 'dream home', and boasts of five bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

The house is approximately 5,000 square feet, featuring an elevator, gourmet kitchen, remote window blinds and fancy additions like a sauna and backyard waterfall. The property is located east of Bayview Avenue, near Highway 401. Rumours about the house being on sale had been shared sometime after the Raptors announced the second half of their season.

Is a Kyle Lowry 76ers trade possible?

Philadelphia is still seeking major moves to increase its championship odds, per @KevinOConnorNBA



"The trade market still needs to take shape in the coming weeks, so realistic targets are unclear. But one name to monitor is Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry." pic.twitter.com/YRoDNkeWa6 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 22, 2021

Last month, it was reported that if traded, Lowry would be interested in playing for his home team. As per reports, the Raptors are willing to trade him only if they get something of value in return. If a 76ers trade is done, the Raptors might expect picks, some young talent and veterans with expiring contracts. Additionally, while Lowry is a possible option, the 76ers might have to give up Ben Simmons. Previous reports suggest that the team is reluctant to break up the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons duo.

Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors contract

Currently, Lowry is signed to a one-year $30,500,000 contract with the Toronto Raptors (via Spotrac).

