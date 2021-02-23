NBA Trade Rumors: Are Philadelphia 76ers Interested In Bringing Kyle Lowry Back Home?

This Philadelphia 76ers have been red-hot this season. They're leading the Eastern Conference with a 20-11 (win-loss) record, Joel Embiid at the centre of their championship dream. Now, as the NBA trade deadline (March 25) nears, reports speak about a possible trade as the 76ers remain determined to increasing their odds during the playoffs.

NBA trade rumors: Is a Kyle Lowry trade possible before the trade deadline?

Kyle Lowry to 76ers a good fit?

This week, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported about teams aiming for the top spot in the East. Unsurprisingly, that includes the 76ers. So as the trade deadline is next month, O'Connor reported that the 76ers can work towards making a 'big acquisition of their own'. While no one thing is finalized, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry seems a likely choice. The 34-year-old veteran is a Philadelphia native, and could only help out at 76ers. The team could use an experienced shot-creator and ball-handler, and Lowry is probably the best player the team could aim for.

The report also speaks about the James Harden trade, for which the 76ers apparently fell short. Before Harden moved to the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers were a likely landing spot for The Beard. However, as that trade did not materialize, the team will look for another chance to alter and perfect their roster.

According to other reports, Daryl Morey is also looking for a 'big blockbuster deal', which might not be possible for the trade deadline. Along with a shot-creator, the team could also use a two-way player. Reports added that ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned Sacramento Kings' Nemanja Bjelica.

Though no deal has been finalized this year, the team is apparently unsatisfied with the current roster. While the team started the season with an impressive record, the Brooklyn Nets – favourites to win the title from the East – might catch up soon. Additionally, the team is 5-5 over their last ten games, including a three-game losing streak.

Other Kyle Lowry rumors

However, the deal 76ers are seeking might not come their way till the deadline. While Lowry is a possible option, the 76ers might have to give up Ben Simmons along with a few more assets. Lowry too, has been at the centre of a handful of trade rumours. That being said, the Raptors are yet to give up, and might not be ready to part with Lowry.

Lowry is averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season.

Kyle Lowry contract

Currently, Lowry is signed to a one-year $30,500,000 contract with the Toronto Raptors (via Spotrac).

