Kyle Lowry Trade: Miami Reportedly Offered Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn And More For Lowry

As the trade deadline nears, the NBA trade rumors gain traction. This year, a Kyle Lowry trade is being widely discussed, especially as the team trails at the bottom half of the 2020-21 season table. While Lowry seems to have dismissed trade rumours earlier, teams have reportedly made offers for the 34-year-old star.

Kyle Lowry to Miami? Will a Lowry-Goran Dragic trade be possible?

While the Raptors might not trade Lowry at the NBA trade deadline, teams reportedly remain interested in the Raptors star. As per Hoopshype's Michael Scotto, the Heat are currently pursuing a Kyle Lowry trade. The report hints at a trade that will send Goran Dragic and a few others to the Raptors.

If these NBA trade rumors prove to be true, the Heat will send Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk and Kendrick Nunn to the Raptors. However, if Lowry aims to retire with the team, he might re-sign with the team during the offseason. While Lowry might be an asset to teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, his $30 million salary might be a problem for most.

That being said, other players like Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldrige might also be traded my the deadline on March 25. The Heat, who were in the NBA Finals last season, are struggling this year. With a playmaker like Lowry to play alongside Butler, the team could be looking at another deep playoff run this season.

Kyle Lowry will remain in Toronto: the Raptors are not expected to trade the veteran point guard, reports @michaelgrange. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 10, 2021

A few days ago, the Kyle Lowry to Miami rumors grew stronger courtesy the player's recent comments. He even indirectly addressed trade rumors on IG, calling out people spreading rumours after he sold his million-dollar house in Toronto. "The lies people tell in the media are amazing!! Don't put thing out when they ain't come from me!!" Lowry wrote on his IG story. Raptors fans seemed satisfied with Lowry's story and are glad that he will be staying with the team. However, some fans did speak about not believing Lowry, who they think is lying.

From Kyle Lowry’s desk : pic.twitter.com/gOryFnIdNE — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) March 9, 2021

Kyle Lowry contract

Currently, the Kyle Lowry contract is a one-year, $30,500,000 one with the Toronto Raptors (via Spotrac).

