Kyrie Irving Fined $50,000 By NBA For Partying And Violating Protocols, Fans React

Kyrie Irving's absence from the Brooklyn Nets proved to be a costly one as the NBA decided to fine the point guard $50,000 for violating its health and safety protocols. The 28-year-old has missed the last five games for the Nets due to personal reasons and was believed to be attending a family birthday party without a mask. Along with the fine, reports claim that Irving will have to forfeit over $800,000 in salary for the two Nets games he missed after attending the party.

Kyrie Irving fined by NBA for violating its COVID-19 protocols

On Friday, the NBA confirmed its decision to fine Nets guard Kyrie Irving $50,000 for violating its COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Irving missed the last five games for the Nets and cited 'personal reasons' for his absence. However, during his absence, Irving was spotted in a video on social media at his sister's indoor birthday party while not wearing a mask.

Video footage captured Irving dancing with his sister Asia on a confetti-covered floor and clapping as she blew out candles. However, Irving wasn't wearing a mask and there were several other people present in the room. The NBA protocols prohibit players from attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

On Tuesday, the NBA revealed that Irving will have to spend up to five days in quarantine despite testing negative for COVID-19. The league also added that Irving would have to forfeit his salary for each game he misses during his five-day quarantine period that will end on Saturday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus. He’s already missed two games during his quarantine, which means he has lost a reported $816,898 of his $33.5 million salary.

Fans on social media were also quick to react to Irving's fine. On Twitter, one wrote, "I really hope Kyrie learns from this. But I don't think he will". A second wrote, "Kyrie being Kyrie. Should've just forced him in quarantine for longer" while another added, "The NBA should donate some of Irving's fine money to children in need of education".

Strangely enough, this is not the first time Irving has had to pull out his wallet this season. He was fined $25,000 for refusing to speak to the media in December 2020. Irving has appeared in seven games for the Nets this season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 50.4 per cent from the field and 42.6 per cent from three.

