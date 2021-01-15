Is Kyrie Irving Willing To Sit Out For The ENTIRE NBA 2021 Season After Anger At Nets?

Kyrie Irving has now missed multiple games for the Brooklyn Nets. “I just didn’t want to play," Irving said after his first missed game, which had people discussing the players' commitment to his team. Later, the 2016 NBA Champion was reportedly seen partying without a mask, leading to an NBA investigation about the same. Now, with James Harden playing the team, reports hint at Irving bein ready to sit out the entire 2020-21 season.

Also read | Kyrie Irving partying with Drake in Toronto? Nets star breaks NBA COVID-19 rules in video

Kyrie Irving trade possible after James Harden's acquisition?

The Brooklyn Nets were always interested in acquiring James Harden but the deal became imperative in light of the situation with Kyrie Irving.



Kyrie is willing to sit out the year if need be those close to him are saying. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 13, 2021

While reports hint at Irving sitting out the entire season, there is not one specified reason for the same. Some rumours hint at the 28-year-old not being happy with the organization. His commitment to the team has been repeatedly questioned, despite Kevin Durant stating that he and the team will back whatever decision Irving take.

Also read | Why is Kyrie Irving not playing tonight vs Nuggets? Nets star listed OUT once again

Why is Kyrie Irving furious?

🚨Update on Kyrie situation.🚨



I’m told he’s been “furious” at the organization for some time for not giving him more input on the head coach hiring.



He was not in favor of Steve Nash.



Also, his relationship with Kevin Durant has been described as “very distant” recently. https://t.co/MS4yvW4x2J — Tommy Dee (@ThomasCDee) January 13, 2021

While Irving, Harden and Durant in one team warrant a title contender, the former is apparently "furious" with the Nets. As per Tommy Dee of SNYtv, Irving wanted the team to consider more of his opinion when the coach was hired. As per Dee, Irving was against Steve Nash being hired as head coach. Additionally, his relationship with Kevin Durant – who he joined the Nets with – has now been described as "distant".

Also read | Kyrie Irving party video to be investigated by NBA for possible COVID-19 protocol breach

Kyrie Irving return: Why is Kyrie Irving not playing?

As of now, there is no time that has been specified for Irving's return to the court. The NBA is currently investigating the video shared online where Irving was a part of a birthday celebration – without a mask on. Per reports, his father and sister have birthdays this week. SNY TV's Ian Begley had reported that the Nets fear Irving might not be back soon, and would miss gave irrespective of the protocol violations.

Also read | Kyrie Irving return: Kevin Durant supports Kyrie Irving's 'personal leave', claims Nets back him 100%

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Instagram)