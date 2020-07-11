Kyrie Irving Speaks On Breonna Taylor During TV Special, Focuses On Her Brutal Murder

This week, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was on a TV Special '#SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR' about Breonna Taylor's horrific murder. Irving helped produced the special which aired on Wednesday night, 7:00 PM EST (Thursday, 4:30 AM IST). It was shown on the PlayersTV broadcast network and had guests like journalist Jemele Hill and rapper Common.

Also read | Breonna Taylor murder: NBA, NFL stars demand the arrest of cops involved in Breonna Taylor murder

Nets star Kyrie Irving on Breonna Taylor death during recent TV Special

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Text messages before Kobe Bryant death revealed, construct day leading to Kobe Bryant death

Kyrie Irving discusses Breonna Taylor murder while on recent TV Special

Kyrie Irving started his discussion on Breonna Taylor's murder by sending his condolences and prayers to her family, commending her mother for being accessible to all shows and speaking about everything relating to her daughter's death. Irving stated that the entire incident is important to him because he has a four-year-old daughter and it is important to him that he raises her in a right climate and society, not where 'female names are getting lost in the shuffle'.

Irving further spoke about black men in the country and what their role is. "We’re right here front and center; on the frontlines, because throughout our history our women have been on the frontlines and taking the brunt of psychological that’s been going on –I can go deep into that but, in specifics about Breonna and her family, I just really want to shed the light and spread light to all those who want to join this fight for justice because there still hasn’t been justice," Irving explained.

When talking about eradicating the brutality black women face, Irving spoke about identifying and removing 'unlawful practices that happened within the police department, in terms of there’s no body cams going in'. Irving elaborated on how black women have been targeted. The six-time NBA All-Star stated that "This is a great point to make of us finding solutions on how it be better moving forward to bring more light to things like this."

Also read | Breonna Taylor murder and Breonna Taylor death: Impatience grows for cops' arrests in Breonna Taylor's death

Also read | Kyrie Irving to help produce 1-hour TV special on Breonna Taylor death and Breonna Taylor murder ahead of NBA restart

Along with Hill, Common and Kyrie Irving, Massachusetts Democratic US Rep Ayanna Pressley also joined the broadcast. Common spoke about the men who murdered Taylor, who are still walking the streets and need to be punished by the law. "What we the people are asking for is justice, A True Justice that knows no prejudice, racism or sexism," Common explained.

On March 13, three Louisville Metro police officers shot unarmed black woman Breonna Taylor in her apartment sometime after midnight. Taylor had no criminal history and worked as an emergency medical technician. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming that no officer identified himself before entering and 'blindly fired'. Irving is among many NBA players who have spoken up against police brutality and systemic racism following George Floyd's tragic murder on May 25.

(Image source: Kyrie Irving Instagram, AP)