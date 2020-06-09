NBA, NFL Stars Demand The Arrest Of 'cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor'

The death of George Floyd - an unarmed African-American - at the hands of a police officer has unleashed mass protests across the United States over the course of last week. Floyd's brutal murder turned out to be the final straw as protesters marched in numbers to show their solidarity against racial injustice and police brutality. The protesters have also been demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery - both of whom were killed current/former police officers.

Also Read | Blackout Tuesday: NBA, NFL Stars Supporting #BlackLivesMatter

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against Floyd's neck, was charged with murder. Meanwhile, the three police officers who were responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor are yet to be arrested. This inadvertently led to a new social media movement where athletes and celebrities have come together demanding the cops who killed Breonna Taylor be arrested.

Why was Breonna Taylor murdered? Breonna Taylor case reopened?

Breonna Taylor, an African-American emergency room technician was killed on March 13, 2020, after three police officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) executed a search warrant at her apartment. After a brief confrontation between the officers and Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, the police reportedly fired several shots, striking Taylor eight times. According to LMPD, the three officers - Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Brett Hankison, and Detective Myles Cosgrove - were investigating two men who were suspected to be selling drugs in the neighbourhood.

The officers responsible for the death of #BreonnaTaylor are still roaming free



Jonathan Mattingly

Brett Hankison

Myles Cosgrove



Arrest the cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor #JusticeInPolicing pic.twitter.com/gF7I6siTBx — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) June 8, 2020

Per reports, the two men's illegal activities were carried out far from Taylor's apartment, but the apartment was used to deliver the packages. The LMPD also stated Walker fired first, which led to the shooting that killed Breonna Taylor. No drugs were found at her apartment which led to mass outrage among the people. The officers were placed on administrative reassignment and the incident is currently being investigated by the FBI. The coronavirus pandemic momentarily dampened the protests. However, the death of Floyd has once again shed light on her murder.

Also Read | Why was Breonna Taylor murdered? Attorney: Breonna Taylor 'executed' By Police In Her Home

NBA, NFL stars join the 'Justice for Breonna Taylor movement

Celebrities, NBA stars and athletes across the US are now taking to social media demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, calling for the arrest of the three perpetrators. Last week, Lakers star Kyle Kuzma shared a string of posts on Twitter where he explained the death of Breonna Taylor and demanded that the LMPD officers be held accountable.

Justice for #BreonaTaylor. shot and killed in her own apartment. Police, in search of drugs (no-notice warrant) rushed in and shot her 8 times. No drugs were found in such raid. Judge ordered warrant because it was believed that her boyfriend received packages at the address. — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 4, 2020

Several NBA stars like Hawks star Trae Young, Lakers' Quinn Cook, 76ers' Tobias Harris, Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and others have joined the social media movement.

Also Read | Drew Brees Bashed By NFL, NBA Stars For Slamming Colin Kaepernick National Anthem Protests

NFL stars like Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, WWE superstars like Drake Maverick, Nikki Cross, Bayley, Paige, have all shown their support for the movement.

Arrest the cops that killed #BreonnaTaylor — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) June 8, 2020

They were at the wrong house. No uniform and had a no knock warrant and did not identify themselves. They thought they were intruders. Terrifying. And again THEY WERE AT THE WRONG HOUSE. Arrest the cops that killed #BreonnaTaylor https://t.co/aydC31f29p — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 8, 2020

Also Read | Who Is Laura Ingraham? Why Are NBA, NFL Stars Bashing Fox News Host For Hypocrisy?