LA in trouble: Clippers and Lakers face playoffs elimination with both teams 3-2 down

The Los Angeles Clippers faced a tough defeat against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. This defeat means that both the LA teams now face elimination going ahead into Game 6. The Lakers faced a heavy defeat against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 and look in a lot of trouble with all the injury problems surrounding them. Many would have expected both the LA teams to meet each other in the Playoffs this year, but the chances of it happening don't look too bright.

Clippers vs Mavericks

The Clippers faced yet another defeat at home this series which means that they will now be going to Dallas for Game 6 facing possible elimination. After winning 2 games on the trot to tie the series, the Clippers would have expected to showcase a much better performance at the Staples Centre but that was not the case as Luka Doncic helped Dallas to a 105-100 win. Luka's 42 points and 14 assists made it easy for the Mavs as they kept getting the necessary buckets to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Game 6 is scheduled to be played in the American Airlines Centre, Dallas on Friday, June 4 at 9:00 PM [Saturday, June 5 at 6:30 AM IST]. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top as both sides have failed to win a home game this series. A win for the Mavs would be perfect revenge as last year they were knocked out in the same stage by the Clippers in Game 6. The Clippers will be hoping to get the best out of their all-star duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard who combined for 43 points in Game 5.

Lakers vs Suns

Phoenix completely dismantled the Laker defense in their Game 5 win. Devin Booker scored 30 points for the Suns in their 115-85 win on Tuesday. Sharing the backcourt with Chris Paul has definitely helped Booker up his game and contributions from players like Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne have made it easier for the Suns to take a 3-2 lead. The Lakers will be hoping that the homecourt advantage helps them in Game 6 which is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 3 at 10:30 PM [Friday, June 4 at 8:00 PM IST].

The Lakers are in a tough spot as Anthony Davis looks to be doubtful for Game 6 and KCP has had multiple injuries already in the series. It all comes down to LeBron James who has overcome such situations in the past. Players like Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder and Andre Drummond will also need to step up in the next game after a dismal performance in Game 5.

Western Conference Bracket

Utah Jazz vs Clippers/ Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers/Denver Nuggets vs Lakers/Suns

Picture Credits: LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns/Twitter