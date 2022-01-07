LA Lakers Vs Atlanta Hawks: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

Los Angeles Lakers are all set to host the Atlanta Hawks at the iconic Crypto.com Arena in LA in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Friday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 AM IST on January 8, 2022.

The Lakers are currently ranked sixth in the Western Conference standings with 20 wins, while the Hawks are all the way down in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings with 17 wins. Ahead of what promises to be another pulsating contest, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream details in India, the US and the UK.

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 4:00 AM BST on Saturday, January 8.

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream details in the US

United States fans can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 10:00 PM ET on January 7.

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks predicted line-ups

Los Angeles Lakers

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard: Avery Bradley

Small Forward: LeBron James

Power Forward: Trevor Ariza

Centre: Dwight Howard

Injury concerns: Anthony Davis (left knee MCL sprain), Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise)

Starting the weekend with 9 games of NBA action and an ESPN doubleheader!



▪ MIL/BKN: #3 vs. #2 in East

▪ LAL tries for 4 in a row

▪ Sizzling CHI seeks 9th-straight win



📺: ESPN

📲💻: NBA League Pass

➡: https://t.co/QFSPrIbwYP pic.twitter.com/xQBkoW5CtU — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard: Trae Young

Shooting Guard: Bogdan Bogdanovic

Small Forward: Cam Reddish

Power Forward: John Collins

Centre: Clint Capela

Injury concerns: Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear), De'Andre Hunter (right wrist injury)