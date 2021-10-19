LA Lakers Vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA In India, US And UK?

The opening night of the NBA 2021-22 season will see the LA Lakers square off against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 at 10:00 PM (Wednesday, October 20th, 7:30 AM IST) at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, California. The NBA is also welcoming back fans to the stadium after the pandemic pause

The LA Lakers will be led by Lebron James who will want to win his fifth NBA championship and thus putting him in a tie with Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan in the number of NBA championship laurels. For the Warriors, Klay Thompson will be their key player, however, the player has been out injured and there are questions if he will be a part of the lineup?

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Live Streaming in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Live can watch the game live on the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Live Streaming in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch NBA live can do so on the TNT network. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 10:30 PM on Tuesday, October 19. Fans can also tune in to the radio at ESPN LA 710

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup: Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, DeAndre Jordan.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney.

