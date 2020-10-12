Lakers Championship T-shirt 2020: NBA Champions Celebrate Title Win With New Gear

Los Angeles Lakers are officially the 2020 NBA champions. LeBron James and co. beat the Miami Heat on Sunday in Game 6 to secure the record-equalling 17th NBA championship. This also the first time the Lakers have won the title since Kobe Bryant led the franchise to a 4-3 win over Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals. Unsuprisingly, the Lakers plan to celebrate the milestone win with official championship merchandise, which have now been made available in the Lakers store.

Partnering with the official shirt sponsors, Nike, the franchise is offering the Lakers championship t-shirt 2020, starting at $35 for the half-sleeve one and $40 for the long-sleeve t-shirt. The store also has the 'Lakers 2020 NBA Champions Locker Room 9Fifty Snapback Cap', in partnership with New Era. It costs $35.99. The championship hoodie is available for $70 while also in sale are the championship towels, priced at $19.99.

The Nike t-shirts are based on a all-black theme with Nike's logo in gold embedded on the right shoulder. The torso features the inscription: "Champions" & "Lakers", on either side of the team logo. In partnership with Fanatics, the Lakers are also offering a LeBron James-edition of the t-shirt, that features stylised 'JAMES 23' in the back.

Elsewhere, Fanatics are also selling champions-edition maks, priced at $18. Fanatics' store also has Lakers 2020 NBA Finals roster shirt ($35) and LeBron James' champions-edition socks ($20).

Lakers 2020 champions: Game 6 highlights

Despite a stern challenge from the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers emerged as the champions, on the back of a stellar show from LeBron James. The 35-year-old picked up his career fourth NBA Finals MVP award after finishing Game 6 with a 28-point triple-double (14 rebounds and 10 assists). With his fourth Finals MVP accolade, LeBron James ahead of the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan (three each) into second all-time, behind only NBA legend Michael Jordan, who has six under his name.

Anthony Davis scored 19 points and added 15 rebounds and three assists. Rajon Rondo, 34, was crucial for the Lakers, coming off the bench to score 19 points in just 30 minutes of play. For Miami, Bam Adebayo led the scoring with 25 points, in otherwise an underwhelming performance from the team. Jimmy Butler managed just 12 points, 7 rebounds and eight assists, as the Lakers absoluley dominated the Heat, especially in the first half.

(Image Credits: Lakers Twitter)