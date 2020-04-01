Lakers' Net Profit $115.4 Million In 2016-17, Pistons Lost $63 Million: Report

The NBA 2019-20 season remains suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the United States. A recent report claimed to have a copy of the leaked NBA financial report from the 2016-17 season. Lakers and Pistons' NBA financial reports have emerged, and the numbers make for interesting reading.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant played his last professional NBA game in 2016

One of the gaming towels of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was auctioned on Sunday for $33,000 (€29,700).



Bryant used the towel in the last game he played as an NBA professional, in the 2016 championship, which was when he retired. pic.twitter.com/tpjbNGIQPn — Fancy Di Maria (@FancyDiMaria_) March 30, 2020

Leaked NBA financial report

Lakers profited $115.4 million in 2016-17, Pistons lost $63 million

In a leaked NBA financial report from the 2016-17 season, Fadeaway World's Brian Windhorst revealed that the Lakers made a whopping $115 million while the Pistons suffered a $63 million loss. Windhorst states, “I haven’t really revealed a lot of this because I was trying to be responsible with this information. Um, but this was for this 2016-17 season, so we’re a little bit were outdated here, but I want to kind of give you an idea of what the NBA financials are. The lead was not happy that I got this, and, uh, I’m sure they’ve taken measures. I haven’t tried to get a sense. I’m sure they’ve taken measures to prevent it from happening again. But I basically got the balance sheets of all the teams, and I was able to tell who was doing what. And, um, it was a kind of a fascinating look.”

The leaked NBA financial report further added, “The best takeaway was the have and have nots, so let me just give you an example. This was his 2016-17 season. Their net income, you know, does include the taxes that they would have to pay to the government or whatever their net income. And that was the year they did not make the playoffs was $163 million. They had to give $49 million of that to their partners in revenue sharing, And they took home $115.4 million profit for that year. At the other end of the spectrum, the Detroit Pistons lost 63$ million that year.”

