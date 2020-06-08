LA Lakers To Earn $12 Million From Their Remaining Regular-season Games Upon NBA Return

The NBA suspension resulted in teams going through a loss in revenue as no games were being played for a long period of time. As no fans will be attending the games even after the NBA return was confirmed, reports state that teams will face a continued loss in revenue. However, teams are looking to adjust to the shortened NBA regular-season games. As per reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly going to earn $12,000,000 for the remaining regular-season games.

Also read | Lakers LeBron on NBA return: 'Definitely not giving up on the season'

Lakers to earn at least $12,000,000 upon NBA return

As per The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers will earn $12,000,000 in total and $1,500,000 per game. As per the report, the Lakers are set to make $1.5 million per game as a result of their RSN deal with Spectrum SportsNet. The team will lose a total of $8 million as the schedule will not be completed before the postseason games begin. The report also added that teams earn more during the first round of playoffs as teams still have rights to local television before they move to the second round. The report also revealed that a lower-end RSN deal is worth around $200,000 for each game.

Also read | NBA return and NBA 22 team format: Schedule, impact of draft, key dates and

Lakers ecstatic for the NBA return

Talking with @KNegandhiESPN about the Lakers’ view of the NBA restart on @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/Bl5eGzEhBw — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 4, 2020

Before the NBA season was suspended, the Lakers were at a 49-14 win-loss record, ranking second after the Milwaukee Bucks. Anthony Davis and LeBron James were leading the team while averaging 26.7 points and 25.7 points per game respectively. With the season set to return on July 31, ESPN's Dave McMenamin asked the Lakers about their view on the NBA return. The Lakers sent a text back to McMenamin which read, 'Let’s Roll, Baby!'.

The team has been preparing for the NBA Finals this whole season, and are favourites to win the title alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. As per reports, James has been trying to keep his teammates motivated during the quarantine and has been telling the team to be mentally and physically prepared before the teams return to the court in Orlando, Florida. Before the season was suspended, the Lakers had games remaining against the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Miami Heat/Orlando Magic.

Also read | NBA return scheduled with NBA 22 team format, Lakers playoff games, NBA 22 team format

NBA return: League to return from July 31

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020

Also read | NBA offers clarity on tiebreakers with uneven schedule, Eastern and Western Conference standings and Lakers playoff