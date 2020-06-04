NBA Return Scheduled With 22 Teams And A New Format For The Playoffs: Report

The NBA's board of governors is reportedly looking to resume the 2019-20 season with 22 teams in Orlando, Florida. As per reports, the board of governors have a conference call and vote scheduled for Thursday, 12:30 pm EST (10 pm IST). NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA's advisory and finance committee have shared all the details of the 22-team plan and the new format which will be used while playing at Walt Disney World. Plans to resume the season at Walt Disney World were being discussed for weeks before being finalised.

NBA 22 teams: League to mark NBA return with 22 teams according to NBA conference standings

As per reports, the plan to resume the season includes 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams. Eight regular-season games will be played along with a possible play-in tournament to decide the eighth seed before moving on the playoffs. The top 16 teams from both conferences will be joined by teams who are withing six games of occupying the eighth place in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

These teams are – New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Phoneix Suns and Washington Wizards. The play-in tournament will have the No. 8 and No. 9 teams. The ninth seed will be included if they finish the regular season within four games of the eighth place. If that happens, the No. 8 seed will play in a double-elimination tournament and the No. 9 seed will play a single-elimination tournament.

The NBA's return plan includes 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams.



NBA return: How many teams in NBA will not return?

Reports state that the teams will start training from July before moving to the full training camps in Orlando later in the same month. Teams that have been left out of the current format are reported to be 'disappointed and concerned' about how these months will affect their teams financially as well as competitively. Out of the eight teams that are left out, the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons are talking with the league about mandatory summer training camps and some fall leagues that could help them deal with the gap. Reports also add that the league will raise their concerns with the players' union soon.

NBA 22 teams: How will the league handle safety protocols for the NBA return?

Currently, the NBA and National Basketball Players' Association (NBPA) are discussing the various safety protocols. Players, coaches and employees living in Orlando will have to follow various safety protocols set up by the NBA. Though players will be allowed to golf and eat at restaurants, they will need to follow social distance measures. ESPN, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company, reported that everyone will be tested for the virus daily withing in a contained environment.

If a player tests positive for COVID-19, the league will remove him from the environment and quarantine the player individually while continuing the games. Employees working at Disney will also maintain strict protocols and will not be allowed into the players' rooms. Crowding in places will also be monitored constantly. The NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, the league is aiming for an NBA July 31 return.

NBA July 31 date in discussion for NBA return

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020

