Clippers Gift Players PS5s, Headphones Ahead Of NBA Season Opener Against Rivals Lakers

Ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers season opener against LA Lakers on Tuesday night, the franchise gifted their players PS5s and headphones.

After their tumultuous offseason after a disappointing playoffs exit, the Los Angeles Clippers started their 2020-21 season with a 116-109 win against the LA Lakers. As per reports, the team started their season by gifting PS5s and headphones to their players. NBA fans on Twitter shared the story, amused as to how Lakers got their championship rings, while Clippers got PlayStations. 

Clippers gift PS5, headphones to players ahead of season opener

As per a photo uploaded by Clippers writer Tomer Azarly, the team seems to have given players PS5s and headphones, possible to commemorate the start of a new season. While the photo featured no player, one could see the gaming system and headphones stacked in on the ground. The photo was shared online, social media users reacting to the gifts.

Some fans loved the Clippers initiative, especially since PS5s are highly in demand now. Others, however, joked about the situation. Many wondered if the team was trying to appease the players, as the Lakers were getting the real deal in the form of expensive championship rings. “To help ease the pain when watching the Lakers get their rings?”, one fan wrote. 

Fans react to Clippers gifting players PS5 and headphones

Paul George led with 33 points, making 26 of those during the second half. Kawhi Leonard posted 26 points, as the Clippers led to their 116-109 victory. George was the star of Clippers show, going 13 of 18 from the field. He shot 62.5% from the three-point range. 

“Our focus was on us,” Tyronn Lue said, adding how Lakers definitely deserved their ring. LeBron James and Anthony Davis scored 22 and 18 points respectively for the Lakers – who are back after a short 72-game offseason. Serge Ibaka scored 15 points for the Clippers. 

  • Clippers lineup tonight (starting) – Serge Ibaka, Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, Paul George

Lakers vs Clippers live stream

US fans couls stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. The game was nationally broadcast on TNT. In India, no broadcast was availbale. However, fans in India could watch via the NBA App. Fans have to buy NBA League Pass to watch live games. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. 

(Image credits: Los Angeles Clippers Instagram)

