Lakers Trade Rumours: Dennis Schroder Could Help LeBron James, Anthony Davis Maintain Form

Los Angeles Lakers made their way to a 130-127 win over Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena earlier this week. Lebron James and Anthony Davis starred for the Lakers once again as they took their win-loss record to an all-time best of 15-2 for the Lakers. However, Oklahoma City Thunder's Dennis Schroder put up a strong fight for the home team as they fell victim to the Lakers by just three points.

Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis star in the win against OKC

AD's 19 PTS (3-3 3PM) have the @Lakers in front!



Halftime on @NBATV:#LakeShow 63#ThunderUp 53



LeBron James: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

Dennis Schroder: 20 PTS (8-12 FGM) pic.twitter.com/kWVkrXx1vG — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2019

Dennis Schroder could help LA Lakers maintain current winning streak in the NBA

Dennis Schroder didn’t appreciate AD kicking Noel in the face after dunking!



(Via @HoHighlights)



pic.twitter.com/cjECetvr9x — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 20, 2019

NBA franchise Oklahoma City Thunder's Dennis Schroder has posted some decent stats over the course of the ongoing NBA season. That has prompted rumours of Dennis Schroder making the move to LA Lakers in the upcoming trade window. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has perfectly emulated Magic Johnson while playing point guard this season despite preferring the role of a small forward. Dennis Schroder, a legit point guard, is expected to play off the bench if he makes the switch to the LA Lakers.

Lakers' Rajon Rondo fined for Denis Schroder altercation

Rajon Rondo doesn’t regret $35,000 fine for ‘unsportsmanlike contact’ with Dennis Schroder, felt referee Ed Malloy was ‘disrespectful’ to him. https://t.co/YZkR2o4bTh — NBA River (@nbariver) November 27, 2019

