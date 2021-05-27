LAL vs PHX Dream11: Lakers vs Suns prediction, team and top picks

Los Angeles Lakers [LAL] will face the Phoenix Suns [PHX] in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs. The series will now move to Staples Centre and is scheduled to be played on May 27 at 10:00 PM ET [May 28,7:30 AM, IST]. Here is a look at the LAL vs PHX Dream11 prediction, team news and top picks for the game.

LAL vs PHX preview

The Suns have been the most exciting team to watch in the NBA, they finished 2nd seed in the West and have looked solid in this series. Devin Booker who is playing his first Playoff series has been phenomenal as he has combined for 65 points in his first two career playoff games. Chris Paul who been in the MVP conversation all season was solid in Game 2 and even fought back from an injury to help his team.

LeBron checking on Chris Paul after an apparent injury 🙏



Sportsmanship. pic.twitter.com/6Ccqu6nr5T — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2021

The defending champions looked solid in Game 2 as they won 109-102 against Phoenix Suns. The game got very physical as both teams looked locked in and determined to win. Anthony Davis went on to score 34 points for the Lakers in a night, where 4 Laker players scored more than 15 runs With the series now heading to Staples Center for Games 3 and 4, the Lakers will be hoping to take a lead in the series by winning both the home games. However, with Chris Paul and Devin Booker playing brilliantly for the Suns they definitely have an equal chance of making it to the next round.

Anthony Davis bounce back game.



34 PTS

10 REB

7 AST

3 BLK

18-21 FT



He is the first Laker with 30+ points and 20+ free throws since Kobe Bryant in 2008. pic.twitter.com/BN6blUGbRd — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 26, 2021

LAL vs PHX predicted lineups

Los Angeles Laker: Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell Pope, Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

LAL vs PHX Dream11 team

Point Guard: Dennis Schroder

Shooting Guard: Devin Booker, Kentavious Caldwell Pope

Small Forward; Lebron James, Mikel Bridges

Power Forward; Anthony Davis

Centre: Andre Drummond,Deandre Ayton

LAL vs PHX Dream11 team; top picks for captain and vice-captain

Phoenix Suns; Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis, Lebron James, Andre Drummond

LAL vs PHX Dream11 prediction

We predict a victory for the Lakers against the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 on Thursday. The defending champs will face the Phoenix Suns at home, and this could motivate them in taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

Note: The above LAL vs PHX Dream11 prediction, LAL vs PHX match prediction and top picks are based on our own analysis. These picks do not guarantee a positive result.