LAL Vs SAS Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Lakers will take on San Antonio Spurs at the Staples Center on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 8.30 AM IST. The Spurs succumbed to a narrow loss in their last NBA outing against LA Clippers while the Lakers made their way to a comfortable win over Sacramento Kings as they paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant. You can play the LAL vs SAS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LAL vs SAS Dream11 prediction and squad details.
🎥 LeBron James talks about why he chose the No. 2 jersey for the All-Star game and how the team can move forward. pic.twitter.com/V83Toecdkg— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 3, 2020
Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook
LaMarcus Aldridge, Marco Belinelli, DeMarre Carroll, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu, Patty Mills, Elie Okobo, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White.
The marathon continues. 🏁#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/WlXDdfiKkL— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 3, 2020
Point-guards: D White, A Caruso
Shooting-guards: P Mills, A Bradley
Small-forwards: L James (Star Player)
Power-forwards: T Lyles, A Davis
Centre: J McGee
LA Lakers start as favourites to win against San Antonio Spurs.
