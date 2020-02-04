LAL Vs SAS Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Lakers will take on San Antonio Spurs at the Staples Center on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 8.30 AM IST. The Spurs succumbed to a narrow loss in their last NBA outing against LA Clippers while the Lakers made their way to a comfortable win over Sacramento Kings as they paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant. You can play the LAL vs SAS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LAL vs SAS Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also Read | LA Lakers' emotional ceremony for Kobe Bryant leaves Vanessa Bryant humbled

LA Lakers' LeBron James talks up San Antonio Spurs encounter

🎥 LeBron James talks about why he chose the No. 2 jersey for the All-Star game and how the team can move forward. pic.twitter.com/V83Toecdkg — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 3, 2020

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins - D'Angelo Russell trade off?

LAL vs SAS Dream11 prediction

LAL vs SAS Dream11 prediction - LA Lakers squad

Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook

LAL vs SAS Dream11 prediction - San Antonio Spurs squad

LaMarcus Aldridge, Marco Belinelli, DeMarre Carroll, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu, Patty Mills, Elie Okobo, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal reminisces about Kobe’s unique practice style during shoot around

DeMar DeRozan will be expected to lead the line for Spurs

Also Read | Stephen Curry pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant, says he idolised Lakers star

LAL vs SAS Dream11 top picks

Point-guards: D White, A Caruso

Shooting-guards: P Mills, A Bradley

Small-forwards: L James (Star Player)

Power-forwards: T Lyles, A Davis

Centre: J McGee

LAL vs SAS Dream11 prediction

LA Lakers start as favourites to win against San Antonio Spurs.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant tribute: Lakers fan creates Black Mamba design on his Lamborghini