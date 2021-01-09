LaMelo Ball Outplays Brother Lonzo In Their First Matchup This Season, Twitter Abuzz

Until this week, Lonzo Ball and his brother LaMelo had never played a regulation NBA game together. The last time both brothers were on one team, they led Chino Hills High to a state championship. Now, LaMelo took on his brother as the Charlotte Hornets star rookie trumped in their first-ever game against each other.

LaMelo Ball beats Lonzo ball in first game

LaMelo Ball, just shy of making the youngest triple double NBA could have seen, triumphed over the New Orleans Pelicans 118-110. “Nobody took it easy on me — fighting, scrapping, falling on concrete,” LaMelo said, speaking about his parents' concrete backyard court. "It was something you had to witness for real".

“At the end of the day we both ended up where we wanted to be,” Lonzo said about them being in the NBA. He spoke about how hard work always pays off, and one can achieve anything they want to if they put their mind to it. The Pelicans star also spoke about how they always played three-on-three, and "went at it".

"He’s not afraid of anyone and he has always played up [in age] and it has always been that way for him," Lonzo added. Both Ball brothers sport a No. 2 jerseys for their respective teams.

LaMelo outplaying Lonzo pic.twitter.com/ymGMAdOhif — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 9, 2021

Twitter reacts Lonzo vs LaMelo Ball

From watching his brother courtside to facing him in a game for the first time. pic.twitter.com/ihQ9vJ8F0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2021

Lamelo going to be a walking triple double in the future — Mark8️⃣4️⃣3️⃣🌙🌴 (@843kid5_) January 9, 2021

LaMelo Ball points tonight: Hornets vs Pelicans score

Lamelo Ball, 19, scored 12 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists during the Hornets 118-110 victory, one assist away from the youngest triple double in the league. He made five shots from the three-point range, shooting 36.4% from the field. On the other hand, Lonzo failed to score in the second half, finishing the game with 5 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists.

LaMelo hit the step-back three over Lonzo 👌 pic.twitter.com/S9xVxbMP8B — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2021

The highlight was a late third quarter LaMelo made, right over Lonzo.

Gordon Hayward has 26 points for the Hornets, while Miles Bridges and Devonte Graham added 20 and 17 points respectively. Zion Williamson posted 26 points for the Pelicans, while Josh Hart added 19. JJ Redick had 17.

The Hornets did not lead until the final period, where they outscored the Pelicans 36-23.

