LaMelo Ball Goes Scoreless Off The Bench During Hornets' NBA Debut Vs Cavaliers

LaMelo Ball's highly-anticipated NBA debut for the Charlotte Hornets might have failed to impress fans. The 19-year-old basketball star went scoreless from the bench during the Hornets' 114-121 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. NBA Twitter seemed divided over the debut as some defended Ball, while many candidly expressed their dissapointment.

LaMelo Ball scoreless during NBA debut vs Cleveland Cavaliers

LaMelo Ball in his 1st NBA regular season game:



0 PTS - 0 FG% - 0/3 3PM - 3 Turnovers pic.twitter.com/tKmqv3RxXO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 24, 2020

Managing one rebound and 3 assists in 16 mintues of play, Ball's NBA debut ended without any point. He played four minutes during the first period, bagging one rebound in four minutes. By half-time, he was 0-of-2 from the field, adding assists to his one rebound. His second half was eventless as the Hornets failed to make a comeback and secure a lead.

Fans react to LaMelo Ball points on Twitter

Most fans, excited for his debut, seemed disappointed, expecting more from the 2020 Round 1 No. 3 pick. "LaMelo Ball woke up feeling DANGEROUS tonight," one fan wrote, sarcastically commenting on his stat line. Ball's fans defended him, reminding people that it was only the first game of a 71-game season. "Runs in the family," wrote another user, which had people reminding them that Lonzo Ball opened the season with a 16-point game.

Cole Anthony again better



6 points, 2 Rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 magical lob, 3/5 from the field, and the W .. solid 1st game — Isgak 🇿🇦 (@IcemanCT) December 24, 2020

Lonzo's having a great game — MuffinMan⚜️(10-4) (@MuffinMan726_) December 24, 2020

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR!!! — buddy bank (@BuddyBxnk) December 24, 2020

He’ll be alright, Trae young was the worst player in the nba his first 20 games and how he’s dropping 27 in a half — Wes (@Imnotfromthe6) December 24, 2020

i guess he can’t make fun of lonzo anymore for scoring zero — lourenzoooo (@lourenzooooo) December 24, 2020

NBA scores: Hornets vs Cavaliers highlights

While Ball went scorelles, Terry Rozier dropped 42 points, going 15-of-23 from the ground. Gordon Hayward – back after his avulsion fracture – scored 28 points, 4 rebounds and 7 asssits. Though the Hornets kept the first quarter close, the Cavaliers outscored them 41-21 in the second period, extended their one-point lead to 21 points.

Colin Sexton led the Cavaliers with his 27-point performance, impressing by shooting 56.3% from the field and 75% from the three-point range. Darius Garland followed with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Larry Nance Jr, Andre Drummond, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and JaVale McGee all scored in double digits.

(Image credits: AP)