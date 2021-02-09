LaMelo Ball Ties Hornets Rookie Record With 7 Three-pointers Vs Rockets: WATCH

The No. 3 overall pick for the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball has been stepping up for the team. The young point guard has already broken multiple records, leading the Hornets to victory on several occasions. The team is currently ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference with both Ball and Gordon Hayward making a good team and apparently getting better as time passes.

LaMelo Ball rookie record with Hornets

LaMelo Ball is the youngest player in NBA history with at least 7 Three-PT FG in a game.@MELOD1P | #NBAAllStar | @hornets pic.twitter.com/NpN3FMOeig — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 9, 2021

LaMelo Ball's first season with the NBA has is laden with numerous records – tied or broken. The 19-year-old has had multiple firsts for the Hornets, including their 119-94 win against the Houston Rockets on Monday (Tuesday IST). According to NBA, Ball has equalled the franchise record with 7 three-pointers made. Additionally, he is also the youngest player to make seven three-pointers in a game. Luka Doncic, Coby White and Anfernee Simons are the only three other teenagers to score seven three.

.@MELOD1P ties a franchise rookie record with 7️⃣ 3PM! https://t.co/9PAEHyLz7L — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 9, 2021

Ball did so at the age of 19 years and 171 days. He finished that game with 24 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds – becoming the only one of the group to do so with a double-double. While he had a slow start to the season with a scoreless debut, he seems to have picked up pace in the last six games. As per reports, he has made 14 of his last 28 three-point attempts.

LaMelo Ball stats

LaMelo Ball has made 13 of his last 25 attempts from 3-point range. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) February 7, 2021

Earlier, during the Hornets 138-121 loss against the Utah Jazz, Ball dropped 34 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds. It was Ball's first 30-point game and also his career-high. It also made him the youngest Hornets player to make 30 points in a game. Earlier in January, Ball also became the youngest player in NBA history to get a triple-double. He scored 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists during the game, shooting 69% from the field during the team's 113-105 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Currently, Ball is averaging 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6 assists per game.

NBA live scores: Rockets vs Hornets highlights

"I stick with it. I say, ‘This is how I shoot,'" Ball said while speaking about his three-point shot. He said that he is confident with it, and refuses to change how it is. Hayward also scored 19 points. While the Rockets could have turned the game around, the Rockets' 19-1 run in the final period seemed to seal their win. Victor Oladipo led the Rockets' charge with 21 points.

