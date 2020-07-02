LeBron James' $100 Million Investment Questioned After China Passes Hong Kong Security Law

Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James was once again called out on social media over the new Chinese law. China introduced a new national security law for Hong Kong, which includes new crimes with penalties like life imprisonment and allowing Chinese mainland security operatives to legally operate in Hong Kong. People accused the NBA star of being a 'hypocrite' for not caring about what really matters.

LeBron James 100 million: Twitter users question the LeBron James 100 million investment after new Chinese law

Last week, LeBron James announced his new media company SpringHill Co. along with his business partner Maverick Carter. Twitter users called James out for the new announcement, asking if his company was sponsored by China. The comments were a result of last year's NBA and China controversy, where LeBron James refused to comment on the issue as he claimed to not know enough of the issue and wanted to focus on the game. Last month, activist Joshua Wong called James a 'hypocrite', claiming he was only loud in the USA.

As per Wong, James was silent about China but also shut others like Daryl Morey up, who were supporting Hong Kong. This week's tweets were a response to Wong's tweets, who demanded to know how 'hypocrite' James was during a situation like that. Many accused him of only caring about his money while referring to the new LeBron James 100 million investment.

LeBron James on China: Twitter calls out LeBron James for not speaking up on the China-Hong Kong situation

@KingJames China 💰 matters. Free Hong Kong — Lukas (@lukasdelgado24) July 2, 2020

Where’s the hypocrite @KingJames to complain about China's human rights violations? He’s full off it . Follow the $$$$. — Keith Murray (@KeithMugser70) July 2, 2020

Did china help? — Chris 🍀(Resuming Soon) 🐻(Resuming Soon) (@Camalfi250) June 25, 2020

@KingJames and @NBA is the most corrupt and hypocritical sports league in the world. They have sold their lives and souls to China. They pretend to be pro-democracy & say they have “respect” for China, even though China murders innocent people in Hong Kong and India. #NBATwitter — The Dharmic Lawyer (@law_vy) July 2, 2020

Along with LeBron James, the NBA is also being questioned for their relationship with China. US Senator Marsha Blackburn sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver this week, demanding answers about the league's relations with China. Considering the strained relations of the USA with China, Senator Blackburn has expressed concern about the NBA's dealings with China. Her letter reportedly asks the league to clear three questions about their relationship with China, which should be answered by July 21.

"What are the anticipated financial consequences of China Central Television's (CCTV) continued ban on airing NBA games?

"Outline the scope of the NBA's relationship with Chinese state-owned enterprise Alibaba."

The NBA reportedly continues to operate a training centre Xinjiang, one of the world's worst humanitarian zones. What steps is the NBA taking to shutter this location?"

LeBron James on China: LeBron James hypocrite comment by Joshua Wong

Defending democracy is vital, but @KingJames only talks loud in the US. On China, not only is he silent, he actively shuts others up. He called @dmorey "misinformed" and "not really educated" for supporting #HongKong. All he cares about is money, not human rights. Hypocritical. https://t.co/vxVMWIjsjY — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) June 11, 2020

