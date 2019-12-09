LeBron James' Stunning Revelation About His Son Bronny's Jump Shot Breaks The Internet

LeBron James has been phenomenal with the Los Angeles Lakers this season as he guided them to a comprehensive 142-125 win against Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. The 'King of LA' registered 32 points, 13 assists and 4 rebounds, having played just 28 minutes on the court. Anthony Davis starred for the Lakers with 50 points, six assists and seven rebounds. While LeBron James might be the one on fire in the NBA, his 15-year old son Bronny James is not far behind in the amateur basketball leagues.

LeBron James was not playing around against Minnesota Timberwolves

LEBRON PLAYING BULLY BALL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4MoEjeAAqn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2019

LeBron James admits son Bronny James Jr has a better jump shot than him

Can’t ever be mad at the facts!!! Flame thrower he has! And by the way I probably got the 3rd best jump shot in the household. Bryce Maximus got a cooker too! https://t.co/p5ym1pZVJZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 8, 2019

Bronny James Jr's recent jump shot has been making the rounds on Twitter as many critics have been quick to compare the youngster to his legendary father. The NBA legend has gone on to admit that his son has a better jump shot than him. However, in a cheeky dig, the 34-year old said that his younger son - Bryce Maximus - is not far behind too. Could we see all the James' family boys line up on the basketball court in the near future, please?

LA Lakers stars - LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso impress

Nothing was stopping the Lakers' three-headed monster Sunday night:



Anthony Davis: 50 points

LeBron James: 32 points, 13 assists

Alex Caruso: 16 points pic.twitter.com/baSt9rdD3P — ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2019

