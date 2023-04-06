LeBron James Aims At Breaking Cyclical Poverty, Opens Starbucks In His Hometown

LeBron James is known for his philanthropic activities and the NBA legend has once again proved why he is counted amongst the very few respected athletes off the basketball court. According to the Athletic, the basketball player built a Starbucks community store in a bid to support underprivileged kids. The store is situated in the hometown of Ohio.

The store is located very near to "I Promise School", another foundation established by the LA Lakers player to support his cause of lending a helping hand to needy people. All 46 employees at the recently opened Starbucks are being paid on an hourly basis and alongside they will also be provided with job training certificates which can be utilised later in the hospitality industry.

LeBron James opened Starbucks in his home town

Alexis Schuler who happens to be the manager of the store spent working on the stores of Kent State University last year. "It's changed my life a lot.

Thank you, Akron, for spending #330Day with us and celebrating the opening of House Three Thirty! We can’t wait to create more special moments inside our house all throughout 2023. See you again tomorrow at 6am for coffee. 😊💚 pic.twitter.com/SzSFwXg3Nm — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) March 31, 2023

"I went from being at Starbucks as a barista to being a manager, and it's given me a whole new outlook on hospitality as an industry. It's given me insight into it that I didn't have before."

The LeBron James Family Foundation built a massive facility "House 330" which housed the Starbucks outlet and there are reports the foundation is planning to open up a number of stores in the facility.

After two years of top to bottom renovation, our largest project yet debuts tomorrow here in beautiful Akron, Ohio.



Welcome to House Three Thirty! Our innovative, multi-use space for I Promise families, the entire Akron community, and visitors from all over the world. 💚 pic.twitter.com/IjqXvxkFeH — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) March 29, 2023

“In everything we do as a Foundation, it’s all about making our kids, parents, and people across the community believe there can be more in their lives than they ever dreamed possible", LeBron James said.

"We designed House Three Thirty to create opportunities and open doors to show them that anything is possible and that they can do it right here in Akron. We believe House Three Thirty will be a staple for our city, and we can't wait for people to come and experience it."