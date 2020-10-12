LeBron James Becomes First Player To Win NBA Championship With Three Different Teams

The LA Lakers won the NBA championship after a 10-year drought, wrapping up the victory in Game 6 against the Miami Heat. The Lakers beat Miami 106-93 to clinch their record-equalling 17th NBA title. It was none other than LeBron James who was the star of the show, as he created history on the momentous occasion.

Lakers 2020 champions: LeBron James NBA Finals MVP

LeBron James was crowned NBA Finals MVP as the 35-year-old beat teammate Anthony Davis to the punch. LeBron James won the accolade by a unanimous vote of 11-0. During the six games in the Finals, LeBron James averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists. This means that LeBron James has now won his fourth Finals MVP award, trailing only Michael Jordan, who has six Finals MVP trophies to his name.

LeBron James won NBA Finals MVP by a unanimous vote of 11-0

With the Finals MVP award, LeBron James also became the first player in NBA history to win it with three different teams. He first won it with Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, repeating the feat with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 to round off his homecoming. LeBron James’ latest award with the LA Lakers makes him the only basketballer to win the award with three different teams. Only two players have won the award with two different teams in the past. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it with the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks while Kawhi Leonard did it with the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors last season.

Fans react to LeBron James Finals MVP feat

After LeBron James was declared as the MVP for the 2020 Finals, there was nothing but praise and awe for the Lakers superstar. Several basketball fans called LeBron James the greatest player of all time as they applauded the 35-year-old for his consistency and longevity. Many others also praised LeBron James for rising to the occasion, as they pointed out his impressive record in the Finals.

lebron james is now the ONLY player in NBA history to win the Finals MVP on three different teams

4x Champion

4x Finals MVP



4x Champion
4x Finals MVP
LeBron James

LeBron James Lakers stats roundup

Ever since moving to the LA Lakers, LeBron James has shown his class in his time with the team. According to Basketball Reference, in two seasons with the Lakers, LeBron James has played 122 games for the team. He is averaging 26.3 points, 9.3 assists and 8.1 total rebounds per game for the LA Lakers. For reference, LeBron James career stats show that the icon has averaged 27.1 points, 7.4 assists and 7.4 total rebounds per game over the years.

Image Credits: NBA Twitter