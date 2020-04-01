LeBron James' Biggest Superpower Is To Share Basketball Knowledge, Says Iman Shumpert

In his 17th NBA season, LeBron James has established his name as of the greatest NBA players of all time. A two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion, LeBron James is known for his dominance on the court. However, his former teammate Iman Shumpert believes LeBron James basketball knowledge is his best quality.

LeBron James basketball knowledge: Iman Shumpert believes LeBron James' superpower is his ability to share his knowledge

"It's like he has to share basketball knowledge with people. It might be his biggest superpower."



Shump explains why Bron's IQ is on another level 🤯



During an interview with VladTV, Iman Shumpert revealed that he feels LeBron James' superpower lies in sharing what he knows with everyone else. Iman Shumpert, who played with LeBron from 2015-15 to 2017-18, stated that LeBron James just has to share his basketball knowledge, and that 'might be his biggest superpower'. Both Iman Shumpert and LeBron James won a title together in 2016 and made it to the NBA finals four consecutive times. Shumpert played with the Cleveland Cavaliers till 2018 before moving on to the Houston Rockets.

Apart from Iman Shumpert, LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers had also revealed that while people in the NBA might have James' body, no one has his brain. Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd also said that James' brain is what will help him play till he is 40, helping him achieve his goals with fewer steps.

How many rings does LeBron James have?

James has won three NBA championships – two with Miami Heat (2011-12, 2012-13) and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-16). Before this NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak, LeBron James was averaging 25.7 points and a career-high 10.6 assists. James led the Lakers to a 49-14 win-loss record, the best in the Western Conference. LeBron James is currently in quarantine as a precaution against COVID-19 and has been active on social media, updating his fans about his daily schedule.

