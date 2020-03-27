LeBron James Says Joy And Excitement Can't Exist In Sport Without Fans

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the USA, the NBA suspension is most likely to be pushed forward to June. Most NBA players have self-isolated themselves, waiting for the league’s return while updating fans about their daily routine. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who has been more active on social media since the NBA suspension, recently appeared on the Road Trippin podcast, where he spoke about various issues surrounding the NBA and the coronavirus outbreak.

Road Trippin podcast: LeBron James on coronavirus and the NBA suspension

Hosted by former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye and Lakers host Allie Clifton, LeBron James gave his opinion on various COVID-19-related NBA issues while on the podcast on Thursday (Friday IST). James discussed various topics during the podcast, including his 2021 film Space Jam 2 and not high-fiving anyone ever again. His main concern, however, was playing NBA games without fans.

Road Trippin podcast: LeBron James on coronavirus and playing without fans

LeBron James delved on the word ‘sport’ without the word ‘fan’ to add to it. He believes that without fans, there is no excitement, no crying, no joy and no back-and-forth for them to play any game. For James, fans are why it is fun to play on the road and ‘dethrone’ a home team. Fans are also responsible for bringing out the competitive side in players, especially during the hostile environment while on road, said the Lakers star. While LeBron James is more than ready to go back and play on the court, he is aware that it will be a weird dynamic without fans to cheer them on.

Road Trippin Podcast: LeBron James on coronavirus and his upcoming movie Space Jam 2

When asked about Space Jam 2, James revealed that his film will be released next May as per schedule. They are currently working on animation, which is why staying indoors has been good for their film. James added that he wishes he could release Space Jam 2 right now and give people something to do while at home. They even discussed the Lakers keeping in touch via a text chain, and are always aware where everyone is.

LeBron James on coronavirus: When will NBA resume?

CDC recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for next two months comes as a number of NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play -- with no fans. League's scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended everyone to avoid a gathering of 50 or more people for at least two months, the NBA return has now been pushed to mid-June. NBA commissioner Adam Silver also hinted at the traditional NBA season being altered and running from December-August instead of the usual October-June. During the Road Trippin podcast, LeBron James also spoke about the NBA resuming its season. Though the season needs to be resumed soon, James believes directly jumping into the playoffs will discredit everyone’s hard work for 60 plus games. Before the NBA was suspended on March 11, the Lakers were leading the Western Conference with a 49-14 win-loss record, while James was already in contention for a third NBA MVP award.

NBA players with coronavirus

Currently, there are 10 NBA players with coronavirus. On March 11, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. A day later, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood also tested positive for the virus. Last week, Kevin Durant, three other Brooklyn Nets players, two Lakers players and Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart were also confirmed to have been infected.

