The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

LeBron James Chest Tattoo In Honour Of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant And Its Meaning

Basketball News

LeBron James chest tattoo: What is the significance behind Lakers' star's tattoo in honour of mentor and close friend Kobe Byrant who passed away in January?

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
lebron james chest tattoo

LeBron James succeeded Kobe Bryant as the next leader at Lakers after the latter opted to end his trophy-laden career in the NBA. The untimely death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant definitely impacted the life of LeBron James, who considered the five-time NBA champion as one of his idols. The LeBron James chest tattoo of the famous Black Mamba logo was a clear tribute to his fallen hero, who passed away on January 26, 2020 in a helicopter accident along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

Also Read | Stay At Home Challenge: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher fails miserably in his attempt

March 19, 2006: LeBron James faced off against Kobe Bryant

Also Read | LeBron James watches old high school tapes from 2002 amid coronavirus outbreak

LeBron James chest tattoo: Lakers star gets Black Mamba logo

Also Read | Former Liverpool star hits out at ‘stupid’ and 'greedy’ Premier League cancellation claims

Lakers' stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both got inked in honour of Kobe Bryant, who was a role model to many NBA stars. LeBron enlisted the help of tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia to design a permanent tribute to the late NBA legend as he got the Black Mamba logo inked on his body. LeBron James chest tattoo inspired many other Lakers fans to follow suit and get inked in honour of their fallen hero.

Also Read | WWE stars stop wrestling during commercial breaks in unusual leaked footage; watch video

Kobe Bryant's final game in the NBA was an absolute delight

Also Read | Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could feature for Nets if NBA season resumes in June: Report

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI