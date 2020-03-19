LeBron James Chest Tattoo In Honour Of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant And Its Meaning

LeBron James succeeded Kobe Bryant as the next leader at Lakers after the latter opted to end his trophy-laden career in the NBA. The untimely death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant definitely impacted the life of LeBron James, who considered the five-time NBA champion as one of his idols. The LeBron James chest tattoo of the famous Black Mamba logo was a clear tribute to his fallen hero, who passed away on January 26, 2020 in a helicopter accident along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

March 19, 2006: LeBron James faced off against Kobe Bryant

on March 19, 2006 Kobe Bryant and LeBron James went head to head.



Cleveland won by one point that night.



Final score 95-96.



Kobe Bryant 38 PTS.



Kobe Bryant 38 PTS.

LeBron James 29 PTS.

LeBron James chest tattoo: Lakers star gets Black Mamba logo

Two Thoughts on Lebron James:



1) A lot chatter about him not showing to Kobe’s memorial. As my friend said last night:

Lebron got Mamba 4 Life tattoo - any discussion about the respect he has for KB ends there bc he clearly does.

Lakers' stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both got inked in honour of Kobe Bryant, who was a role model to many NBA stars. LeBron enlisted the help of tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia to design a permanent tribute to the late NBA legend as he got the Black Mamba logo inked on his body. LeBron James chest tattoo inspired many other Lakers fans to follow suit and get inked in honour of their fallen hero.

Kobe Bryant's final game in the NBA was an absolute delight

And for the finale: The greatest last game ever played.

