LeBron James Chooses Space Jam 2 Over Tokyo Olympics In Stunning Revelation

On Thursday (Friday IST), the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021 playoffs, handing LeBron James his first Round 1 loss. Following the defeat, James was asked about the Tokyo Olympics later this year. The Lakers icon ended up deflecting a little, promoting his upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy instead.
Did LeBron James choose Space Jam 2 over Tokyo Olympics?
“I think I’m going to play for the Toon Squad this summer instead of the Olympics,” James said after the Suns vs Lakers series Game 6 loss. James has often avoided answering about the Olympics, only briefly speaking about Gregg Popovich as the new coach. He added that beating the Mostars will be his focus, especially as he did not any success against the Suns.
"I’ve got like three months to recalibrate," James said later. He spoke about resting his ankle for around a month, before taming up Lola, Taz, Granny, Bugs, and other Looney Tunes characters.
Space Jam 2 release date
- Per reports, Space Jame 2 will be released on July 14, 2021.
American basketball team Tokyo Olympics
(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)