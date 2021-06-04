LeBron James Chooses Space Jam 2 Over Tokyo Olympics In Stunning Revelation

On Thursday (Friday IST), the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021 playoffs, handing LeBron James his first Round 1 loss. Following the defeat, James was asked about the Tokyo Olympics later this year. The Lakers icon ended up deflecting a little, promoting his upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy instead.

Did LeBron James choose Space Jam 2 over Tokyo Olympics?

“I think I’m going to play for the Toon Squad this summer instead of the Olympics,” James said after the Suns vs Lakers series Game 6 loss. James has often avoided answering about the Olympics, only briefly speaking about Gregg Popovich as the new coach. He added that beating the Mostars will be his focus, especially as he did not any success against the Suns.

LeBron James on if he'll play for Team USA in the Olympics: "I think I'm going to play for the Toon Squad this summer instead of the Olympics." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) June 4, 2021

"I’ve got like three months to recalibrate," James said later. He spoke about resting his ankle for around a month, before taming up Lola, Taz, Granny, Bugs, and other Looney Tunes characters.

Space Jam 2 release date

Per reports, Space Jame 2 will be released on July 14, 2021.

American basketball team Tokyo Olympics

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

Blake Griffin, Brooklyn Nets

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

DeAndre Jordan, Brooklyn Nets

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

John Wall

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Christian Wood, Houston Rockets

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Paul George, LA Clippers

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Lakers

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets

Dwight Howard, Philadelphia 76ers

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

JaVale McGee, Cleveland Cavaliers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Victor Oladipo, Houston Rockets

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Mason Plumlee, Detroit Pistons

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards

Derrick White, San Antonio Spurs

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)