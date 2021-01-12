LeBron James Compares DeVonta Smith To Wayne, Harrison After Stunning Half-time Stats

DeVonta Smith – 22 and the 2020 Heisman winner – is one of the most successful wide receivers in college history. The Alabama star surpassed everyone's expectations, lighting up the Hard Rock Stadium with his incredible stats even before half time. His performance had fans and celebrities cheering online, including NBA icon LeBron James.

DeVonta Smith stuns with incredible half-time stats

Notable stats at the half:



DeVonta Smith: 215 yards, 3 TD

Ohio State: 190 yards, 2 TD



TOTAL DOMINATION by the Slim Reaper 😤 pic.twitter.com/K043p8FqEk — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 12, 2021

Smith's first-half against the Ohio State created history, breaking a couple of records along the way. The 22-year-old had 12 catches for 215 years with three touchdowns. Smith himself scored 18 points – more than the Buckeye's 17 as the first two quarters came to an end.

The Alabama wide receiver also had more yards than Ohio State's combined offense (190 years on 34 plays). His first TD came after a fake handoff to Najee Harris, which gave him the perfect opportunity to score. Alabama's team offence at half-time was 389 years and 19 first downs.

DeVonta Smith 40 yard magic

Ohio State forced to punt again, and DeVonta Smith returns it to the 40-yard line, giving Alabama another chance to score with 2:29 to play in the first half. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 12, 2021

LeBron James praised DeVonta Smith stats during game vs Ohio state

DeVonte Smith is one of the best pure receivers I’ve ever watched! Like a mix between Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison. Man he’s good! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2021

Once the half-time stats were in, LeBron James tweeted about the national championship game. "Like a mix between Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison," James wrote, adding that Smith is one of the "best pure receivers" he has seen. "So did we miss the Heisman ceremony or," the four-time NBA champion wrote after some time, adding a facepalm emoji at the end.

Fans agreed in James' replies, hoping that Smith will soon join the NFL.

DeVonta Smith Heisman

Last week, Smith created history by winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy. The young star became the first wide receiver since 1991 to receive the award – which is given to the most outstanding player in college football that particular season. He won the first place with 1866 points (447 first-place votes). Clemson's Trevor Lawrence came in second with 1,187 points (222 first-place votes).

Is Devonta Smith going to the NFL?

With his incredible stat line, Smith is likely to end up as a top NFL pick soon. Along with his Heisman Trophy, he is also the first even WR to receive the AP Player of the Year award. As of now, he had let the country in receiving years, catches and receiving TD, even breaking Alabama's record for TDs and receiving yards.

